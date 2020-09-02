Global Solar Energy Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Technique, Method, Service, Application and By Region

Global Solar Energy Market is projected to reach USD 460 Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018, exhibiting a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period.



Solar energy has been identified as one of the key renewable sources to supplement the conventional energy sources and reduce carbon emission. However, solar energy industry faces the number of challenges in the areas of grid connectivity and evacuation infrastructure, capacity utilization, regulatory & policy developments, initial capital investment, lack of innovative financing models, consumer awareness and acceptance. The growth of the Global Solar Energy Market is driven by an increase in environmental pollution and facility of government incentives & tax allowances to install solar panels. Demand for parabolic troughs and solar power towers in electricity generation is expected to increase the demand for concentrated solar power systems.

Global Solar Energy Market is classified by Technology, Solar Module, Generation, Application, and Regions. Based on technology, the global solar energy industry is categorized into photovoltaic cells and concentrated solar power systems. Photovoltaic cells are sub-segmented into inorganic and organic cells, whereas concentrated solar power systems are further segmented into parabolic troughs, solar power towers, and others. According to the solar module, Global Solar Energy Market is segmented into monocrystalline silicon cells, polycrystalline silicon cells, cadmium telluride silicon cells, amorphous silicon cells, and others.

Deployments of solar power plants are getting popular in the Asia Pacific (APAC). Expansion of solar power production in countries such as Japan, India, and China is contributing to the progress of the APAC region. Another factor strengthening the market is the increasing demand for electricity owing to population progression and fast industrialization.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Solar Energy Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Solar Energy Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Solar Energy Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Solar Energy Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Scope OF Global Solar Energy Market:

Global Solar Energy Market, By Technology:

• Photovoltaic cells

• Inorganic

• Organic

• Concentrated Solar Power Systems

• Parabolic Troughs

• Solar Tower

• Others

Global Solar Energy Market, By Solar Module:

• Mono-crystalline Silicon Cells

• Polycrystalline Silicon Cells

• Cadmium Telluride

• Amorphous Silicon Cells

• Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS)

• Others

Global Solar Energy Market, By Generation

• First Generation

• Second Generation

• Third Generation

Global Solar Energy Market, By Application:

• Agriculture & Horticulture

• Architecture

• Transportation

• Others

Global Solar Energy Market, By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating In Global Solar Energy Market:

• First Solar Inc.

• Trina Solar Limited

• Sharp Corporation

• Yingli Solar

• Verengo Inc

• RGS Energy

• JA Solar

• ReneSola

• GT Advantage Technologies

• Hanwha Q Cells

• Motech Industries Inc.

• Abengoa Solar S.A.

• Acciona Energia S.A.

• Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd.

• Bright source Energy Inc.

• Esolar Inc.

• Gintech Energy Corp.

• Kaneka Corp.

• Sunpower Corporation

• Canadian Solar Inc.

• Tata Power Solar

