Global Water Filters Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Media Type, End-Use Industry and Regions

Global Water Filters Market was valued US$ 10.16 Bn in 2018, and expected to reach US$ 17.33 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.9 % during forecast period.



The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global water filters market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in global water filters market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

This market research analysis identifies the increasing regulation on industrial and municipal wastewater disposal, and higher efficiency with a longer lifetime is propelling the global water filters market growth. Increasing urbanization in emerging economies and high industrial growth in the Asia Pacific region is posing a prominent business opportunity for the water filters manufacturers to increase their sales in the coming years. Further, the growth in the oil & gas, chemicals & petrochemicals, food & beverages, and pharmaceuticals end use industries is expected to drive the global water filters market.

Based on the media type, the single & dual phase segment dominated the market in 2017, and it is projected to dominate the water filter market during the forecast period, followed by a multimedia segment. Single & dual phase media have multiple uses in the food & beverages, chemicals & petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and oil & gas industries. The increasing demand from these industries will boost the global water filter market growth during the forecast period. Also, the increase in demand for water & wastewater treatment & filtration is expected to drive the demand for water filters globally.

Based on the end user industry, the food & beverages end-use industry segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The global water filters market has been segmented into municipal and industrial. The industrial segment further segmented into oil & gas, chemicals & petrochemicals, food & beverages, and pharmaceuticals. The increasing awareness in the marketplace of better diets, and the provision of foods to match, applying especially to the sugar industry with a threat from ‘artificial’ sweetener will boost the food & beverages segment growth.

Geographically, the Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR in the water filters market during the forecast period. The growth of the market in this region is mainly driven by the increase in demand for water & wastewater treatment & filtration and consumption of water by major end-use industries such as food & beverages, chemicals & petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and oil & gas. These industries are witnessing growth owing to the increasing per capita expenditure and growing urbanization, which are expected to create a demand for water filters in the Asia Pacific region.

Scope of Global Water Filters Market

Global Water Filters Market, by Media Type

• Single & Dual Phase

• Multimedia

• Cartridge

• Others

Global Water Filters Market, by End-Use Industry

• Municipal

• Industrial

o Oil & Gas

o Chemicals & Petrochemicals

o Food & Beverages

o Pharmaceuticals

Global Water Filters Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Water Filters Market

• A.O. Smith Corporation

• Eaton Corporation

• Suez Water Technologies & Solutions

• Veolia

• DOW Water & Process Solutions

• Evoqua Water Technologies

• Mann-Hummel

• Pall Corporation

• Pentair PLC

• Lydall Industrial Filtration

• Atlas Filtri Engineering

• Axeon Water Technologies

• Culligan Water

• Eclipse Magnetics

• Filtra Systems

• Mantec Filtration

• Meissner Filtration Products, Inc.

• Mott Corporation

• Porex Corporation

• Russell Finex Ltd.

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Water Filters Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-water-filters-market/29968/

