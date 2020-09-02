Global IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026), By Product Type, Application, and Region

Global IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

Rising demand for energy efficiency and increased focus on renewable energy is anticipated to be the key driving force for the IGBT & super junction MOSFET market. Surge in the demand of Electrical transmission efficiency has resulted in a need of enhanced power electronics designs, driving the IGBT & super junction MOSFET market. Green IT initiatives across various organizations to curb power losses and protect the environment are projected to fuel the market over the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Additionally, high replacement demand and positive developments in data center market is likely to boost IGBT & super junction MOSFET market. There has been a shift towards the use of electric vehicles (EV) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) so as to meet emission norms and decrease carbon footprint. Since this trend is going to boost IGBT & super junction MOSFET adoption, it is anticipated to make a positive impact on the global market over the forecast period. Availability of substitutes including compound semiconductor materials such as silicon carbide and Gallium-Nitride (GaN) may restrain the market growth.

Based on product type, Discrete IGBT is used broadly in consumer electronics as well as in high-power application areas. It is projected to continue observing the popularity of wind and solar power generation, general-purpose inverters, and high-frequency applications. Power adaptor miniaturization is anticipated to drive the super junction MOSFET market. Discrete product growth is attributed to power supply application demand. Super junction MOSFET modules are estimated to gain market share in the inverter segment.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to remain the biggest regional IGBT & super junction MOSFET market over the forecast period. The presence of large plants in countries such as Japan, India and China is likely to be favorable for the solar sector. Developments in automotive and PV inverter production in the Asia Pacific are also projected to fuel adoption over the forecast period. Moreover, high-speed train network expansion is estimated to result in a high demand for power semiconductors. Increased wind turbine installation in the U.S. is likely to have positive impact on North American market. Motor drives, HEV, and industrial applications are projected to be the key segments in the North America IGBT market.

The report for global IGBT and super junction MOSFET market offers comprehensive insights, revenue details and other vital information regarding global IGBT and super junction MOSFET market along with several trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities and threats in the market till 2026. The report also offers perceptive and detailed information regarding the numerous key players operating in the global IGBT and super junction MOSFET market, and their financials, apart from strategies, M&A and market footprint. The global IGBT and super junction MOSFET market are segmented on the basis of product type, application and region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global IGBT and super junction MOSFET market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global IGBT and super junction MOSFET market.

Scope of Global IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET Market

Global IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET Market, By Product Type

• IGBT

o Discrete IGBT

o IGBT module

• Super junction MOSFET

o Discrete super junction MOSFET

o Super junction MOSFET module

Global IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET Market, By Application

• Residential

• Uninterrupted power supply (UPS)

• Wind turbines

• Photovoltaic (PV) inverter

• Rail traction

• Consumer applications

• Electric vehicles/hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV)

• Motor drives

• Industrial applications

• Converters, adapters and chargers

• Lighting

• Others (servers, telecom and networking devices, etc.)

Global IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET Market

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

• Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc. (U.S.)

• Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

• STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland)

• ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

• Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device Ltd. (Japan)

• Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

• Vishay Intertechnology Inc (U.S.)

• Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. (Japan)

• Semikron Inc (Germany).

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global IGBT and Super Junction MOSFET Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

