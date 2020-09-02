Global Wind Turbine Blade Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Blade Material, Type, Industry Vertical, Industry Vertical, Application and Region

Global Wind Turbine Blade Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Rapid urbanization and industrialization across the globe, associated with increase in electricity demand, extensive emphasis on expanded use of renewable energy and water resource management. Growing effectiveness and cost- competitiveness of wind energy and accelerated urbanization in developing countries are some of the prominent factors, which are expected to drive the global wind turbine blade market growth.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

On the other hand, Incompetence in the supply chain is expected to limit the global wind turbine blade market during the forecast period also some natural features like availability of land and suitable climate might hamper the global wind turbine blade market growth.

The advancement of larger wind turbines and recent improvements in wind blade design, materials, and manufacturing technology have suggestively increased the power generating capacity of wind turbines. Currently, wind blades are classically composed of advanced, high-strength, lightweight and robust composite materials. Additionally, longer wind blades, which permit for a larger area of wind to be cleaned by the wind blades, coupled with larger towers, results in superior energy capture and reduces the overall cost of wind energy. These factors are expected to increase the production of the wind turbine blade.

An Onshore Wind Blade segment is expected to hold a dominant position in the global wind turbine blade market. The total onshore installed wind power capacity is projected to reach XX GW by 2026, with an increase in demand from the developing markets in the Middle East & Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. Additionally, the cost of onshore wind power generation has condensed considerably, driven by the reduction in capital investments, owing to enhanced turbine designs and economy of scale, augmented capacity factors and wind power plant design, and enlarged production life of wind turbines.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the leading region in the wind turbine blade market. The leading position in the market is attributed to governmental support, numerous incentives, and national targets. The government of China is actively promoting the development of renewable infrastructure, in order to curb pollution and to reduce the share of thermal power in the country’s power generation profile. This is expected to drive the development of wind power projects in the developing country, which is expected to drive the wind turbine blade market during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and, project the wind turbine blade market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global wind turbine blade market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

The Scope of the Report for Global Wind Turbine Blade Market

Global Wind Turbine Blade Market, By Blade Material

• Carbon Fiber

• Glass Fiber

• Other Blade Materials

Global Wind Turbine Blade Market, By Type

• 5.0 MW

Global Wind Turbine Blade Market, By Application

• Offshore Wind Blade

• Onshore Wind Blade

Global Wind Turbine Blade Market, By Industry Vertical

• Energy

• Plastics

• Composites

• Other

Global Wind Turbine Blade Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Wind Turbine Blade Market

• LM Wind Power

• Vestas Wind Systems A/S

• Enercon GmbH

• Tecsis

• Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S.A

• CARBON ROTEC

• Acciona

• Nordex SE

• Inox Wind

• Suzlon Energy Limited

• TPI Composites

• Zhongfu Lianzhong

• Avic

• Sinoma

• TMT

• New United

• United power

• Mingyang

• XEMC New Energy

• DEC

• Haizhuang

• Wanyuan

• SANY

