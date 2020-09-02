Global Refueling Aircraft Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Component, Refueling Medium, Aircraft Type and Region.

Global Refueling Aircraft Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.5% during a forecast period. Currently, the aviation industries are prospering across the globe on the back of rapid expansion of the traveling activities, for both business and pleasure. The aviation industry is gaining traction because of refueling aircraft are adequate as a solution to incidences of oil spills.

Political disruptive forces are boosting military activities across the globe. An increase in the popularity of refueling aircraft systems in the aerospace and defense industry is expected to drive market growth.

The Air to Air Refueling segment is expected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR during the forecast period. Air-to-air refueling is one of the trends, which are expected to witness in the market during the forecast period because of its requirement to support overseas deployment. The refueling plays a vital role in enabling the receiver aircraft to remain airborne for a longer time, which is serious during military missions.

Helicopters are expected to witness considerable growth in the global refueling aircraft market because of the increase in prevalence for Helicopter In-Flight Refueling (HIFR) systems. The expansion of the tourism industry is considerably contributing to the demand for helicopters. Additionally, helicopters are used in several industries like oil & gas and mining, along with the installation of refueling hoses for increased reliability and higher fuel flow assurance is expected to boost the growth in the global refueling aircraft market.

Region-wise, the North America region is estimated to hold a dominant position in the global refueling aircraft market. The military aviation sector in North America is growing expanding steadily. The presence of major players, component manufacturers and OEMs are some driving factors behind the growth in the refueling aircraft market in the region. The military aircraft upgrades and research & development of advanced military aircraft platforms are expected to boost the growth in the global refueling aircraft market.

The original equipment manufacturer is expected to contribute a significant share in the aircraft refueling market. An increase in the installation of refuelers in an airplane and ongoing technological advancements are expected to drive the growth in the global refueling aircraft market. Furthermore, airplane key players are focusing to establish strategic agreements to address air carriers fueling services for the defense requirements across the globe.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of global refueling aircraft market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding global refueling aircraft market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments, and project the global refueling aircraft market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global refueling aircraft market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Report for Global Refueling Aircraft Market

Global Refueling Aircraft Market, By Component

• Aviation Refueller

o 7000-25,000 liter Aviation Refueller

o 25,001-50,000 liter Aviation Refueller

• Dispenser

o Hydrant Dispenser

o Mini Hydrant Dispenser

o Others

• Refueling Pods

• Probe and Drogue

Global Refueling Aircraft Market, By Refueling Medium

• Air to Air Refueling

o Flying boom Method

o Probe and Drogue Method

o Others

• Tanking Method

Global Refueling Aircraft Market, By Aircraft Type

• Commercial Airplane

• Military Airplane

o Combat Aircraft

o Non-combat Aircraft

• Helicopters

Global Refueling Aircraft Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Refueling Aircraft Market

• Eaton Corporation

• GE Aviation

• Parker Hannifin Corporation

• Rafaut Group

• Safran

• United Technologies Corporation

• Israel Aerospace Industries

• Airbus

• BAE Systems

• Cobham PLC

• Draken International

• GE Aviation systems

• Fluid Transfer International

• OMEGA Air Refuelling

• AFS Aviation Fuel Services GmbH

• Garsite LLC.

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group

• Lockheed Martin

• Titan Aviation

• Marshal Aerospace and Defense Group

• Eaton Corporation

• Refuel International

• Cobham Plc.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Refueling Aircraft Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Refueling Aircraft Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Refueling Aircraft Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Refueling Aircraft Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Refueling Aircraft Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Refueling Aircraft Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Refueling Aircraft Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Refueling Aircraft by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Refueling Aircraft Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Refueling Aircraft Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Refueling Aircraft Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Refueling Aircraft Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-refueling-aircraft-market/35653/

