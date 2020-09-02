Global Navigation Satellite System Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Technology, Application, Industry and Region.

Global navigation satellite system market size was estimated US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during forecast period. Market Definition

Satellite navigation is a system that provides positioning, navigation, and timing services on a regional or global basis. It uses satellite to deliver geo-spatial position, navigation or for tracking the position of something fitted with a receiver. It is based on the global network of satellites that transmits radio signals in earth’s orbit.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics

Global navigation satellite system (GNSS) technology has been widely used, because of its performance including accuracy, integrity, continuity and availability, which drive the growth of market. Development of intelligent transport system is the major driver in the growth of GNSS market. Growing significance on positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) devices in military industrial, government, and commercial applications, and the increasing demand for navigation tools and solutions for users privacy are driving the global navigation satellite system market.

GNSS technology have many positives attributes, but also some downsides such as inaccuracy, and growth of position error with time could hamper the growth of market. Lack of local knowledge is the main restrain factor that affects growth of market. Furthermore, effortless accessibility results into cyber threats, challenge to store unstructured data are some restrain factors that restrict the growth of GNSS market.

Global navigation satellite system market: Segmentation Analysis

By technology, Global Positioning System (GPS) segment is dominating the market and can be found in almost any industry sector. GPS is used for determining location, navigation, monitoring object or personal movement, creating maps of the world and bringing precise timing to the world, these uses leads to the growth of GNSS market. Moreover, GPS receivers can be used many commercial products, such as smartphones, exercise watches, automobiles and GIS devices, which expected to grow the market during forecast period. The growing demand of GPS receivers in military and civilian users could improve the growth of GNSS market.

By application, location-based services segment is dominating the GNSS market. This services include many tools such as portable computer, digital cameras and personal tracking devices for navigation, which expected to boost the market growth. Also applications like intelligent transportation, defense and surveying are expected to grow market during forecast period. The arrival of innovative services for transportation systems and the execution of autonomous vehicles, the design of accurate and reliable positioning and navigation units are playing significant role in the growth of market.

Global navigation satellite system market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, North America is dominating the GNSS market. The market in the US, Canada and Mexico is growing rapidly owing to advancement in technologies and increasing interest in positioning techniques based on GNSS. Also the country have their own global navigation satellite system namely NAVSTAR GPS, which is highly used for military and civilian applications.

Upgradation of the satellite system has been a recent initiative by the U.S. Department of Defense through a series of satellite acquisitions to meet the rising needs of the civilians, military, and the commercial market, which is expected to improve the market in the region during forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Navigation Satellite System Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Navigation Satellite System Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Navigation Satellite System Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Navigation Satellite System Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Navigation Satellite System Market

Global Navigation Satellite System Market, By Technology

• GPS

• GLONASS

• Galileo

• Beidou

• Others

Global Navigation Satellite System Market, By Application

• Location-based services

• Transportation

• Survey & mapping

• Consumer

• Telematics

• Other

Global Navigation Satellite System Market, By Industry

• Automotive

• Consumer electronics

• Industrial

• Military & defense

• Travel & tourism

• Others

Global Navigation Satellite System Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East And Africa

Global Navigation Satellite System Market, Key Players

• Qualcomm Inc

• Trimble Navigation

• Broadcom

• Furuno Electric

• Rockwell Collins

• Texas Instruments

• Cobham

• Hexagon

• Garmin Ltd

• Javad GNSS

• Navtech GPS

• NovAtel Inc

• Pulse Electronics

• Shanghai Huace Navigation Technology Ltd.

• SOKKIA

• Topcon Corporation

• The GEO Group, Inc

