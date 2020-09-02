Global Drone Simulator Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By System, Component,Platform,Drone Type,Device Type and Geography.

Global Drone Simulator Market was valued US$ 417.08 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach 1150.60 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 15.60 % during a forecast period.

Drone simulators are intended to emulate a real drone flight. They are a seamless way to learn to fly a drone.

Technical advancements in drone payload systems and the rising capabilities of drone technology are expected to drive the global drone simulator market. Momentous investments have been made in the improvement of artificial intelligence, which is expected to lead rapid growth of the global drone simulator market during the forecast period.Furthermore, high manufacturing and maintenance cost coupled with complexity and striving for key players to preserve pace with the increasing aviation industry are limiting the growth in the global drone simulator market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments by material, type, end-user and region and, project the global drone simulator market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global drone simulator market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Fixed wing drones have a sole rigid wing. These drones graft like airplanes. Fixed drones do not halt in one place with vertical lift rotors, but glide on a fixed path. This creates them more efficient over the other types of drones.

The military segment is estimated to lead the global drone simulator market during the forecast period. The leading position in the market is attributed to the affordability of drone simulators for training of military pilots and operators over live training using real drones.

The North American region is expected to hold significant share in the global drone simulator market. Countries like the U.S. and Canada are projected to witness asurge in the adoption of simulators in the drone industry. Growing defense expenditure for research & development of drones along with high applications in the commercial sector is expected to drive the drone simulator market in this region. In 2017, The U.S. military has allotted a total fund of nearly about USD 4.61 billion for the procurement &development of new drones according to thedepartment of defense budget.

Furthermore, Asia-Pacific regions is also projected to witness at a high rate of CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasingusage of drone simulators for gaming applications like drone racing.

The Scope of the Report for Global Drone Simulator Market

Global Drone Simulator Market, By System

• Portable

• Fixed

Global Drone Simulator Market,By Component

• Hardware

• Software

Global Drone Simulator Market,By Platform

• Commercial

• Military

Global Drone Simulator Market,Drone Type

• Fixed wing

• Quadcopter

• Helicopter

Global Drone Simulator Market, Device Type

• Virtual Reality

• Augmented Reality

Global Drone Simulator Market,By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players Global Drone Simulator Market

• Leonardo S.p.A

• CAE Inc.

• Havelsan A.S.

• Aegis Technologies

• Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd

• L3 Link Training & Simulation

• Zen Technologies Limited

• Sikan Nutzfahrzeuge GmbH

• Simlat Uas Simulation

• Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited

• General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc.

• ImmersionRC Ltd.

• Hotprops

• RealFlight Software

• Selex ES

