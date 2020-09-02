Global Surveillance Radars Market: Forecasting and Analysis 2019 to 2026,-By Component, Frequency band, Range, Radar Type, Application, Platform and Region

Global Surveillance Radars Market was Valued at USD XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach at USD 11.74 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX% during forecast period 2019 to 2026. Global Surveillance Radars Market drivers and Restrains:

The growing need for advanced surveillance radars to detect stealth aircraft and surveillance radars with electronic warfare countermeasures. Manufacturers in the surveillance radars are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas of the manufacturers.

The report covers all the trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the surveillance radars market over the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities likely to influence market growth during the forecast period.

Global Surveillance Radars Market by Segmentation Analysis:

X-bands segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The X-Bands are the most commonly used frequency for military surveillance radars. X-band provides better target resolution, for that X-bands are widely accepted in marine radars. X-band antennas are comparatively smaller than other radars and can be installed on smaller vehicles.

Airborne segment is expected to grow at the XX% CAGR during the forecast period owing to the ongoing radar modernization programs by country. The airborne radars for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) are increasing globally. Surface to air, air to surface and air to air surveillance are vital for gathering information on enemy locations, targets, and possible threats.

Global Surveillance Radars Market by Regional Analysis:

North American region is expected to lead the surveillance radars market during the forecast period. Surveillance radars market is highly competitive in the region, owing to the existence of a large number of original component manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers such as L3Harris, Ray the on Company, and Blighter Surveillance Systems. Increase in demand for surveillance towers across the US-Mexico border is expected to drive the growth of the surveillance radars market in North America during the forecast period.

The report covers recent development in the market for surveillance radar-like In March 2019, ASELSAN secured a contract from the Turkish Air Force to equip Turkey’s F-16 with a new nose radar, by the new generation Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) antenna technology.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive assessment projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology.

The report helps in understanding Global surveillance radars market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projecting the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, growth strategies, and regional presence.

To understand the market dynamics and by region, the report has covered the PEST analysis by region and key economies across the globe, which are supposed to have an impact on market in forecast period. PORTER’s analysis, and SVOR analysis of the market as well as detailed SWOT analysis of key players has been done to analyze their strategies. The report will to address all questions of shareholders to prioritize the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global surveillance radars market.

Global Surveillance Radars Market, by Component:

• Antennas

• Transmitters

• Duplexers

• Power Amplifiers

• Receivers

• Signal Processors

• Cameras

Global Surveillance Radars Market, by Frequency Band:

• UHF- & VHF- bands

• L-bands

• S-bands

• C-bands

• X-bands

• K-, Ku-, and Ka-bands

Global Surveillance Radars Market, by Radar Type:

• Battlefield Surveillance Radars

• Ground-Based Air Surveillance Radars

• Ground-based Space Surveillance Radars

• Coastal Surveillance Radars

• Airport Surveillance Radars

• Air to Ground Surveillance Radars

• Airborne Maritime Surveillance Radars

• Air-to-Air Surveillance Radars

• Shipborne Air Surveillance Radars

• Space-Based Synthetic Aperture Radars

Global Surveillance Radars Market, by Range:

• Short-Range surveillance radars

• Medium-Range surveillance radars

• Long-Range surveillance radars

Global Surveillance Radars Market, by Platform:

• Land

• Naval

• Airborne

• Space

Global Surveillance Radars Market, by Application:

• Commercial

• Defense & Space

• National Security

Global Surveillance Radars Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East Africa

Global Surveillance Radars Market, Major Player:

• Aselsan A.

• Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd.

• Detect Inc.

• Elbit Systems Ltd.

• Flir Systems, Inc.

• GEM Elettronica

• Harris Corporation

• Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

• Leonardo S.P.A

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Hensoldt

• Raytheon Company

• Saab AB

• Terma A/S

• Thales Group

• Honeywell Inc

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Surveillance Radars Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Surveillance Radars Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Surveillance Radars Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Surveillance Radars Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Surveillance Radars Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Surveillance Radars Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Surveillance Radars Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Surveillance Radars by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Surveillance Radars Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Surveillance Radars Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Surveillance Radars Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

