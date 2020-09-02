Wind Tunnel Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Application, Solution, Alignment, Airspeed and Region.

Wind Tunnel Market was valued at 2.51 billion in 2018, exhibiting a CAGR of XX % during 2018-2026.

Wind Tunnel Market is used for aerodynamic testing of vehicles before its production for refining numerous features of the vehicle. Wind Tunnel Market is of two types: aerospace wind tunnel and automotive wind tunnel. Automotive wind tunnels are used for the aerodynamic testing of various passenger and commercial vehicles such as cars, trucks, and motorcycles. Automotive wind tunnel has different types of usage, such as aerodynamic wind tunnels used for aerodynamic testing of vehicles, climatic wind tunnel used for checking the performance of vehicles under changing climatic conditions, and an aeroacoustic wind tunnel for testing of the aerodynamic noise of vehicles at high speed.

Aerospace & defense segment expected to lead wind tunnel market through the forecast period. The growth of the aerospace & defense application segment of wind tunnel market can be further credited to the enlarged use of wind tunnels for testing aircraft used for aerospace & defense application as these aircraft are mostly bare to critical climatic conditions.

Healthy growth in passenger car production, as well as increased acceptance of techniques to decrease vehicle pollution and fuel consumption level, is expected to drive the Wind Tunnel Market. However, huge investment required for the high-end manufacturing capabilities act as a restraining factor for the growth of the Wind Tunnel Market. Increase in opportunities from Asia-Pacific (APAC) countries such as India, China, Japan, and Korea may bring new openings for the automotive wind tunnel market in the coming years. Europe is expected to lead the wind tunnel market during the forecast period. The growth of the Europe wind tunnel market growth and dominance can be credited to increased investments in research and development activities for the growth of new and advanced systems in the aerospace sector, which uses wind tunnels for testing.

Key players analysed in the Wind Tunnel Market:

• NASA (US)

• Boeing (US)

• Lockheed Martin (US)

• ETW (Europe)

• CSTB (France)

• FKFS (Germany)

• DNW (Netherlands)

• RTA (Austria)

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan)

• Horiba (Japan)

• BMT (UK)

• FORCE Technology (Denmark)

• Aerodyn (US)

• Aerolab (US)

• Aiolos (Canada)

• Foran (Brazil)

• Aerodium Technologies (Latvia)

• Skyventure (Canada)

• AUDI AG (US)

• HORIBA MIRA Ltd. (US)

• Mercedes Benz (US)

The Scope of the Wind Tunnel Market:

Wind Tunnel Market, By Application

• Aerospace & Defense

• Transportation

• Racing Championship

• Building Construction & Wind Energy

• Adventure Sports Skydiving

• Training & Simulation

Wind Tunnel Market, By Solution

• Products

• Services

Wind Tunnel Market, By Alignment

• Vertical

• Horizontal

Wind Tunnel Market, By Airspeed

• Subsonic

• Transonic

• Supersonic

• Hypersonic

Wind Tunnel Market, By Region

• North-America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East

• Asia Pacific

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Wind Tunnel Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Wind Tunnel Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Wind Tunnel Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Wind Tunnel Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Wind Tunnel Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Wind Tunnel Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Wind Tunnel Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Wind Tunnel by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Wind Tunnel Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Wind Tunnel Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Wind Tunnel Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

