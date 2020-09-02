Global Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type, by Seat Class, by Aircraft Type, by Component, by End User, and by Geography.

Global Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market is expected to reach USD XX Million by 2026 from USD 537.26 Million in 2018 at a CAGR of XX%. Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market segments are based on type, seat class, aircraft type, component, end-user, and geography.

The aircraft seat actuation system market based on type is divided into electro-mechanical, hydraulic and pneumatic. The electro-mechanical segment is expected to be one of the major contributors to the market. On the basis of a By Seat Class segment has been classified into business class, economy class, premium economy class, and first class. The business class segment is expected to grow at a rate of XX% CAGR during the forecast period. Increased aircraft orders and increasing demand for better customer experience across the globe.

The aircraft seat actuation system market By Type aircraft is segmented into narrowbody aircraft, wide-body aircraft, very large aircraft, regional transport aircraft and business jets on the basis of aircraft type. The hardware segment is expected to hold one of the largest market shares of aircraft seat actuation system market based on the component during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to increasing in deliveries of commercial aircraft and a large share of economy class and premium economy class seats. The OEM segment is expected to lead the market of aircraft seat actuation system during the forecast period among end-users.

Actuators are the devices that impart motion on another item for a specific function and duty cycle. Actuators in the aerospace market are used widely throughout aircraft, both fixed- and rotary-wing and also in spacecraft, missiles, and military surface vehicles for seat actuation according to various seat class and many other applications.

Major driving factors of the market are rising demand for the aircraft, increasing investment in R&D by manufactures, rising technology advancement & development and at the same time, a high cost of systems and economic downturns globally will hamper the market.

Geographically Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe is expected to be one of the largest markets for aircraft seat actuation systems during the forecast period due to major aircraft seat manufacturers are based in Europe.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and bench-marked in Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market are Zodiac Aerospace (France), Crane Aerospace & Electronics (US), ITT Corporation (US), Astronics Corporation (US), Bühler Motor (Germany), Rollon (Italy), Astronics (US), Almec Eas (UK), Nook Industries (US), Airworks (India), and Dornier Technologie (Germany).

The Scope of Report Global Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market:

Global Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market, by Type:

• Electro-mechanical

• Hydraulic

• Pneumatic

Global Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market, by Seat Class:

• Business Class

• Economy Class

• Premium Economy Class

• First Class

Global Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market, by Aircraft Type:

• Narrow Body Aircraft

• Wide Body Aircraft

• Very Large Aircraft

• Regional Transport Aircraft

• Business Jets

Global Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market, by Component:

• Hardware

• Software

Global Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market, by End User:

• OEM

• Aftermarket

Global Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players, Global Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market:

• Zodiac Aerospace (France)

• Crane Aerospace & Electronics (US)

• ITT Corporation (US)

• Astronics Corporation (US)

• Bühler Motor (Germany)

• Rollon (Italy)

• Astronics (US)

• Almec Eas (UK)

• Nook Industries (US)

• Airworks (India)

• Dornier Technologie (Germany)

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Aircraft Seat Actuation System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Aircraft Seat Actuation System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Aircraft Seat Actuation System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Aircraft Seat Actuation System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Aircraft Seat Actuation System by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

