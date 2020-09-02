Global Rocket Propulsion Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, Propulsion Type Material, Orbit, Component,Launch Vehicle Type,End User and Geography.

Global Rocket Propulsion Market was valued US$ 3.73 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach 7.20 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.83 % during a forecast period.

Growing usage of space launch services for satellites and testing probes applications is one of the momentous factors driving the growth of the global rocket propulsion market. Additionally, the introduction of space tourism is expected to increase the demand for rocket propulsion.High investments for the development of new technologies is one of the key challenge to the growth of the global rocket propulsion market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments by material, type, end-user and region and, project the global rocket propulsion market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global rocket propulsion market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

The rocket engine segment is projected to grow at a high rate of CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the rocket engine segment is attributed to the growing the number of launch service providers across the globe, reduction in rating for launches, and the increasing demand for reusable launch vehicles.

The hybrid propulsion segment is expected to lead the global rocket propulsion market. The leading position in the market is credited to the growing adoption of advanced liquid propulsion engines and increasing demand of rocket motors for space launch vehicles.

All the space agenciesacross the globe likeNASA, ESA, JAXA, CNSA, SPACEX, and ISROpresently use chemical powered rocket engines such as cryogenic engine. Recently India developed its first cryogenic engine, which was GSLV Mk 3. Additionally, SPACEX successfully tested its Reusable launch vehicle falcon9 series, which was capable to successfully land on a drone ship in ocean. India is also developed its reusable launch vehicle RLV-TD, which marked a legendary growth of space technology in India.

Government organizations are inflowing into partnerships with the leading space key players for presenting technologically advanced propulsion solutions. For instance, In 2017, NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) move in into anintentional partnership with SpaceX for employing advanced test facilities for expansively testing innovative space solutions like methane-fueled raptor rocket engine, which positively influencing the industry during the forecast period.

Geographically, North America is expected to share significant growth in the global rocket propulsion market followed by Asia Pacific. The significant share in the North American propulsion market is attributed to the increasing R & D research activities in the space sector by the NASA. R&D works are still enduring on this innovation even by NASA’s R&D wing like Eagle works, and china. This massless thrust making propulsion is quiet unanswered stuff among scientists, owing to its breaks almost all laws of conventional concepts of physics. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at high rate of CAGR during the forecast period.

The growth in the market is attributed to the growing demand for exploration activities among countries like India, China, and Japan. Growing space missions are projected to fuel the growth of the rocket propulsion market in the region.

The Scope of the Report for Global Rocket Propulsion Market

Global Rocket Propulsion Market, By Type

• Rocket Motor

• Rocket Engine

Global Rocket Propulsion Market,By Propulsion Type

• Solid Propulsion

• Liquid Propulsion

• Hybrid Propulsion

Global Rocket Propulsion Market,By Orbit

• LEO

• MEO

• GEO

• Beyond GEO

Global Rocket Propulsion Market, By Component

• Motor Casing

• Nozzle

• Igniter Hardware

• Turbo Pump

• Propellant

• Others

Global Rocket Propulsion Market, By Launch Vehicle Type

• Manned

• Unmanned

Global Rocket Propulsion Market, By End User

• Military & Government

• Commercial

Global Rocket Propulsion Market,By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players Global Rocket Propulsion Market

• Antrix

• Blue Origin

• NPO Energomash

• Aerojet Rocketdyne

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

• Orbital ATK

• Safran S.A.

• Spacex

• Virgin Galactic

• IHI

• JSC Kuznetsov

• Yuzhmash

• Rocket Lab

• The Raytheon Company

• Thales Group

• Saab AB

• Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

• General Dynamics Corporation

• Denel Dynamics

• Roketsan A.S.

• Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

• Mesko S.A.

• MBDA Holdings SAS

• Lockheed Martin

