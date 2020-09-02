Global Military Antenna Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) -by Type, by Platform, by Frequency Band, and by Geography

Global Military Antenna Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 3.40 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX%. Military Antenna Market is segmented by type, platform, frequency brand, and geography. By Type, market is classified as Dipole, Monopole, Array, Loop, Aperture and Travelling Wave Antennas. Based on the Platform are divided into Airborne, Marine, and Ground. Frequency Band splits into High, Very High, Ultra-High, Super High, Extremely High Frequency. Geography-wise divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Satellite communication plays a critical role in handling the integration of modern satellite communication into existing communications and reconnaissance architectures. As operational requirements have grown and technological innovations include progressed at a rapid pace, the bandwidth requirement has also grown exponentially. Results, C4ISR relies heavily on satellite communication to address the challenges faced by modern deployed forces. The development of satellite communication infrastructure has helped in providing advance terrestrial communication networks to increase operational agility.

Based on the type, Array antennas segment is estimated to lead the market in 2017. Array mainly due to higher directive gain provided by array antennas as compared to single dipole antennas, which is a major driving factor for the array antennas segment of the military antenna market.

On the basis of a frequency band, the super-high-frequency segment is estimated to leading the military antenna market in 2017, as this band enables transmission of narrow beams by aperture antennas, as of parabolic dish antennas and horn antennas. Super high band is also used for point-to-point satellite communication and data links.

In terms of geographically, The Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the largest markets for military antennas. Military shipbuilding activities and increasing procurement of radar and air defense systems are some of the factors driving growth in this region.

The scope of the Global Military Antenna Market

Global Military Antenna Market, By Type:

• Dipole Antennas

• Monopole Antennas

• Array Antennas

• Loop Antennas

• Aperture Antennas

• Travelling Wave Antennas

Global Military Antenna Market, By Platform:

• Airborne

• Marine

• Ground

Global Military Antenna Market, By Frequency Band:

• High Frequency

• Very High Frequency

• Ultra-High Frequency

• Super High Frequency

• Extremely High Frequency

Global Military Antenna Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key players operating on the Global Military Antenna market are

• Harris

• Cobham

• Rohde & Schwarz

• Mobile Mark, Inc.

• Antenna Products

• MTI Wireless Edge

• Hascall-Denke

• Alaris Holdings Limited

• AvL Technologies Inc.

• Comrod Communication AS

• Eylex Pty Ltd

• Antcom Corporation

• Southwest Antennas

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Military Antenna Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Military Antenna Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Military Antenna Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Military Antenna Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Military Antenna Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Military Antenna Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Military Antenna Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Military Antenna by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Military Antenna Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Military Antenna Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Military Antenna Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

