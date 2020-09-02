Global Airport Stands Equipment Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Equipment Type, and Geography

Global Airport Stands Equipment Market was valued US$ 1.54 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 2.54 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.45% during a forecast period.

Airport stand equipment is majorly used on the aircraft ramp during the arrival and departure of flights to confirm efficient operation of flights. These equipment make sure smooth functioning of aircraft-related operations on the ramp.Growing demand in commercial aviation applications, technological advancements, and extensive safety norms to perform complex operations with reduced risks are boosting the global airport stands equipment market growth. Moreover, the growth of the global airport stands equipment market is expected to be driven by rising demand for upcoming airports, ground support equipment such as stand entry guidance system, preconditioned air unit, and electrical ground power unit. Increasing expenses for lost cost operators is hampering the market growth. However, managing operations in peak hours appear to be challenging to the market.

Air bridge segment holds the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominance in the future. However, preconditioned air units segment is estimated to show productive growth during forecast period owing to the significant rise in air traffic across the globe.

North America is projected to lead the overall market during the forecast period owing to renovation of old airports. Moreover, Asia Pacific is estimated to govern the global airport stands equipment market. India and China are expected to be the major contributors towards the growth of airport stands equipment market in the Asia Pacific owing to rising number of airports, and increase in passenger traffic.

Key players in the global airport stands equipment market are Aero Specialties, Inc., Airport Equipment, FMT Aircraft Gate Support Systems AB, Textron Inc., JBT Corporation, Cavotec SA, ThyssenKrupp AG, ADELTE Group S.L., HDT Global, ShinMaywa Industries, Ltd., Tug Technologies Corporation, John Bean Technologies Corp., Omega Aviation Services, Inc., Safegate Group, Mallaghan, AEROTECH, DENGE Airport Equipment, AMSS, Sinepower, and Trepel.

Scope of the Global Airport Stands Equipment Market

Global Airport Stands Equipment Market by Equipment Type

• Air Bridges

• Preconditioned Air Unit

• Electrical Ground Power Unit

• Stand Entry Guidance System

Global Airport Stands Equipment Market by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Airport Stands Equipment Market

• Aero Specialties, Inc.

• Airport Equipment

• FMT Aircraft Gate Support Systems AB

• Textron Inc.

• JBT Corporation.

• Cavotec SA

• ThyssenKrupp AG

• ADELTE Group S.L.

• HDT Global.

• ShinMaywa Industries, Ltd.

• Tug Technologies Corporation

• John Bean Technologies Corp.

• Omega Aviation Services Inc.

• Safegate Group.

• Mallaghan

• AEROTECH

• DENGE Airport Equipment

• AMSS

• Sinepower

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Airport Stands Equipment Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Airport Stands Equipment Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Airport Stands Equipment Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Airport Stands Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Airport Stands Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Airport Stands Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Airport Stands Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Airport Stands Equipment by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Airport Stands Equipment Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Airport Stands Equipment Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Airport Stands Equipment Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Airport Stands Equipment Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-airport-stands-equipment-market/22638/

