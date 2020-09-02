Global Asteroid Mining Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) -by Asteroid Type, Application, and Geography.

Global Asteroid Mining Market was valued US$ 923.10 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 3950 Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of 23.08% during the forecast period.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/28672/

Factors driving the growth of global asteroid mining are ongoing and future space missions, rise in investments in space mining technologies and advancements in 3D printing Application. Also adoption of In-Situ resource Utilization (ISRU) in space exploration has the positive impact on global asteroid mining market. High cost associated with space mining techniques restrain the growth of global asteroid mining market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

C-type asteroids are expected to hold the largest share of the asteroid mining market during forecast period. Many missions have been targeted toward C-type asteroids; this is mainly because of these asteroids contain ice water, which can be mined and used as rocket propellant. Carrying water from Earth to space rises the overall weight of the spacecraft, which ultimately upturns the overall launching cost.

The spacecraft design segment is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. A spacecraft is a vehicle machine designed to fly in surface of the space. Depending on the mission type, the overall spacecraft is designed, consisting of various devices, like instruments for example radiometers, spectrometers, thermal emission and reflection systems, cameras, magnetometers, and multispectral scanners), altitude control systems, and electric power systems. The design of the spacecraft has vital importance as the spacecraft has to sustain in critical or extreme conditions in space, like microgravity.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/28672/

The asteroid mining market in North America contributed largest share of the global market revenue in 2017. It is projected to retain its lion’s share through 2026, because of technological advancements related to asteroid mining and high investment in space technology industry. The U.S. is expected to be an emerging player in the asteroids mining industry because of the presence of strong government agencies in the region like NASA, Satellite Industry Association, and Commercial Spaceflight Federation, among others. However, South America, Middle East, and Africa register the highest CAGR of XX% during forecast period, because of the growing inclination toward advanced technological products, increase in investments in space technologies, and growth in R&D facilities in the region. The other regions analyzed in the report include Europe and Asia-Pacific.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments by type, power rate, application and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Asteroid Mining market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of Global Asteroid Mining Market

Global Asteroid Mining Market, By Phase

• Space-craft Design

• Launch

• Operation

Global Asteroid Mining Market, By Asteroid type

• Type C

• Type S

• Type M

• Others

Global Asteroid Mining Market, By Application

• Construction

• Resource Harvesting

• 3D Printing

• Others

Global Asteroid Mining Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Asteroid Mining Market

• Deep Space Industries

• Planetary Resources

• Moon Express

• ispace

• Asteroid Mining Corporation

• Shackleton Energy Company

• Kleos Space

• TransAstra

• OffWorld

• SpaceFab.US

• National Aeronautics and Space Administration

• European Space Agency

• Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency

• China National Space Administration

• Russian Federal Space Agency

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Asteroid Mining Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Asteroid Mining Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Asteroid Mining Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Asteroid Mining Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Asteroid Mining Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Asteroid Mining Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Asteroid Mining Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Asteroid Mining by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Asteroid Mining Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Asteroid Mining Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Asteroid Mining Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Asteroid Mining Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-asteroid-mining-market/28672/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com