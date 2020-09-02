Global Aerospace Tapes Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026), By Resin Type, Backing Material, End Use Industry and Region.

Global Aerospace Tapes Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 3.2 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

Aerospace tapes market has been a general acceptance of aerospace tapes in various industries such as commercial aviation, military aviation, and general aviation. Initiatives undertaken by governments of China and India, growing demand for lightweight and more fuel-efficient aircraft, increasing demand for passenger aircraft in emerging regions, and replacement of old/aging aircraft & modernization of existing aircraft are expected to drive the growth of the aerospace industry, so, consequently augmenting the growth of the aerospace tapes market globally.

However, a shortage of profitable airlines in emerging economies and reduced defense spending in developed economies are probable to restrain the growth of the market. The increasing influence of low-cost airlines and the emergence of aircraft manufacturers in the APAC and South America will bring new growth opportunities for aerospace tapes market. Delay in aircraft deliveries and costly MRO services are the major challenges faced by this market throughout the forecast period.

The report covers detailed information related to dynamics, segmentation of the global aerospace tapes market and categorizes it at various levels, thereby providing valuable insights at micro and macro levels.

Commercial aviation is expected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR in the global aerospace tapes market during the forecast period. Commercial aviation includes operating aircraft on hire to transport passengers or multiple loads of cargo. The commercial aviation segment contains commercial airline fleets, cargo planes, and regional airlines.

Paper/tissue segment is expected to register a major revenue share in the aerospace tapes market globally. The increasing awareness of aerospace tapes in different parts of an aircraft has encouraged tape manufacturers to focus on products where these tapes can replace other fastening systems. They are comparatively thin, flexible, and also smooth, which makes them suitable for aircraft manufacturing.

North America has a major XX% share in the aerospace tapes market in terms of revenues. The aerospace industry in North America is highly regulated, which plays a vital role in monitoring the performance and commercialization of aerospace tapes. The aerospace tapes market in Mexico is moderately smaller than that in the US and Canada, but it is a rapidly rising market as aerospace is one of the largest industries of the country’s manufacturing sector.

The report covers recent development in Global Aerospace Tapes Market like, in 2017, Berry Global Group Inc. acquired Adchem Corp., a company of high-performance adhesive tape systems in the US. This extended Berry Global’s ability to service a consumer’s specialty tape requirements with expanded technologies.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Aerospace Tapes Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Aerospace Tapes Market.

Scope of the Global Aerospace Tapes Market

Global Aerospace Tapes Market, by Resin Type

• Acrylic

• Rubber

• Silicone

• Others

Global Aerospace Tapes Market, By Backing Material

• Paper/tissue

• Film

• Foam

• Others

Global Aerospace Tapes Market, by End Use Industry

• Commercial aviation

• Military aviation

• General aviation

Global Aerospace Tapes Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Aerospace Tapes Market

• 3M Company

• Nitto Denko Corporation

• Avery Dennison Corporation

• Tesa SE

• Scapa Group Plc

• Intertape Polymer Group

• Compagnie De Saint-Gobain

• Berry Global Group, Inc.

• Advance Tapes International

• DeWAL Industries, Inc.

• Shurtape Technologies, LLC

• Stokvis Tape Bv

• MBK Tape Solutions

• GERGONNE – the Adhesive Solution

• Adhesives Research, Inc.

• American Biltrite Inc.

• Can-Do National Tape, Inc.

• Av-DEC, Inc.

• JTAPE Limited

• Fralock Innovative Materials Manufacturing & Automation

• Ultratape

• Mask-Off Company, Inc.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Aerospace Tapes Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Aerospace Tapes Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Aerospace Tapes Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Aerospace Tapes Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Aerospace Tapes Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Aerospace Tapes Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Aerospace Tapes Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Aerospace Tapes by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Aerospace Tapes Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Aerospace Tapes Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Aerospace Tapes Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

