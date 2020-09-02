Global Spas and Beauty Salons Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product Type, and Region.

Global Spas and Beauty Salons Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 190.81 Bn by 2026, at a XX % CAGR of around during a forecast period.

The major driving factor of global spas and beauty salons market are rise in wellness tourism, increase demand from teenagers, growing geriatric population, hectic lifestyles in metropolitan areas, and rise in customer spending on wellness and beauty products as they help to get relieved from stress, and innovative marketing strategies. Additionally, changing consumers’ perception towards personal care coupled with a desire to look and feel good are boosting the growth for spa and beauty salons market. Moreover, they are beneficial in treating medical ailments, detoxifying the body, reducing weight, and improving the immune system.

The ever-increasing demand from teenagers across the world towards spas and beauty salons is expected to provide significant opportunities in this market. However, High cost of skilled therapy professionals and low penetration in the underdeveloped countries are hindering the global spas and beauty salons market growth. The report contains a detailed list of factors that will drive and restrain the growth of the spas and beauty salons market.

Based on product type, spas segment is further sub-segmented as day spas, club spas, medical spas, destination spas, mineral spring’s spa, and resort and hotel spas. Among those, day spas provide a wide range of services, treatments, and facilities and relaxation treatments during the day. Day spas provide meals and spa treatments in addition to facilities such as well-equipped gyms, relaxation lounges or bars, and beauty salons where treatments like nail services or other beauty services are provided. According to spas and beauty salons industry research report, the day or club salon segment is accounts for the major shares of the spa market throughout the forecast period.

North America held the largest market share in America’s spas and beauty salons market followed by Latin America because of rising consumer concerns over personal appearance and lifestyle. Consumer awareness of the benefits associated with spas and beauty salon services is also propelling the growth of the Americas spas and beauty salons market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Spas and Beauty Salons Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Spas and Beauty Salons Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Spas and Beauty Salons Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Spas and Beauty Salons Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Spas and Beauty Salons Market:

Global Spas and Beauty Salons Market, by Product Type:

• Spas

• Beauty Salons

Global Spas and Beauty Salons Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Key players operated in Global Spas and Beauty Salons Market:

• Muse Salon & Spa LLC

• Salon U

• The Roose Parlour and Spa

• Metropolis Salon & Dry Bar

• Robert James Salon and Spa

• Butterfly Studio Salon & Spa

• Chris Chase Salon

• John Barrett Salon

• Metodo Rossano Ferretti Salon

• Madeline Wade

