Instrument Transformers Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type (Current, Potential and Combined), by Dielectric Medium (Liquid, SF6 Gas and solid), by Voltage (Distribution, Sub-Transmission and Others), by Enclosure Type (Indoor and Outdoor), by Application, by End-User and Geography

Instrument Transformers Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 8.30 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report). Instrument Transformers are electrical devices that are used to transform or isolate voltage or current levels with high accuracy.

Instrument Transformers Market based on type has been segmented into current, potential and combined Instrument Transformers Market. The current transformers segment is expected to be one of the largest contributors for Instrument Transformers Market. Current transformers (CT) are the type of a series connected instrument transformer. They have an accurate current ratio and phase relationship to enable accurate secondary connected metering and provide the negligible load to the supply being measured. The distribution voltage segment is expected to hold one of the largest market shares for Instrument Transformers Market. Power distribution utility segment is expected to be one of the largest contributors to the market growth. Power distribution utilities take care of the operation, maintenance, and installation of the grid infrastructure.

Geographically, Asia Pacific (APAC) has formed one of the largest markets for global instrument transformer market. The rise in alternative energy sources and large investment in smart grid and energy systems are some of the factors driving the market growth.

Key Highlights:

• Instrument Transformers Market analysis and forecast, in terms of value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the Instrument Transformers Market.

• Instrument Transformers Market segmentation on the basis of type, source, end-user, and region (country-wise) has been provided.

• Instrument Transformers Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with the contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study.

• Instrument Transformers Market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Instrument Transformers Market are also profiled.

Research Methodology

Bloomberg, Factiva, and Hoovers are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Instrument Transformers Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Instrument Transformers market globally.

Some of the key players operating in the Instrument Transformers Market include

• ABB (Switzerland)

• Siemens (Germany)

• Schneider Electric (France)

• General Electric (US)

• Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)

• BHEL (India)

• Nissin Electric (Japan)

• Arteche (Spain)

• CG Power (India)

• Emek (US)

Key Target Audience:

• Banks, venture capitalists, financial institutions and other investors

• Companies related to electric power transmission, generation, and distribution

• Government and research organizations

• Government and industry associations

• Energy associations and Environment associations

• State and national regulatory authorities

• Smart grid project developers

• Instrument transformer component dealers, manufacturers, and suppliers

• Substation equipment manufacturing companies

Years considered to estimate the market size of the Instrument Transformers market have been mentioned below:

• Base year-2018

• Estimated year-2019

• Forecast year- 2019 to 2026

The scope of the Instrument Transformers Market Report:

The Research report segments the Instrument Transformers Market systems market based on type, dielectric medium, voltage, enclosure type, application, end-user, and geography.

Instrument Transformer Market, By Type:

• Current Transformers

• Potential Transformers

o Inductive Potential Transformers

o Capacitive Potential Transformers

• Combined Instrument Transformers Market

Instrument Transformer Market, By Dielectric Medium:

• Liquid Dielectric

• SF6 Gas Dielectric

• Solid Transformers

Instrument Transformer Market, By Voltage:

• Distribution Voltage

• Sub-Transmission Voltage

• High Voltage Transmission

• Extra High Voltage transmission

• Ultra-High Voltage Transmission

Instrument Transformer Market, By Enclosure Type:

• Indoor

• Outdoor

Instrument Transformer Market, By Application:

• Transformer and Circuit Breaker Bushing

• Switchgear Assemblies

• Relaying

• Metering and Protection

Instrument Transformer Market, By End-User:

• Power Utilities

o Power Transmission Utilities

o Power Distribution Utilities

• Power Generation

• Railways and Metros

• Industries and OEMs

Instrument Transformer Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Geographic Analysis

• Breakdown of North America Instrument Transformers Market

• Breakdown of Europe Instrument Transformers Market

• Breakdown of Asia Pacific Instrument Transformers Market

• Breakdown of Middle East & Africa Instrument Transformers Market

• Breakdown of Latin America Instrument Transformers Market

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Instrument Transformers Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Instrument Transformers Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Instrument Transformers Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Instrument Transformers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Instrument Transformers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Instrument Transformers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Instrument Transformers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Instrument Transformers by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Instrument Transformers Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Instrument Transformers Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Instrument Transformers Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

