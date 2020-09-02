Global Safes and Vaults Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Type,End User, and by Geography.

Global Safes and Vaults Market was valued US$ 5.12 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 8.75 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 6.93 % during the forecast period.

The safes and vaults market is estimated to experience significant growth during the forecast period, because of technological innovation in product offerings, rise in adoption for retail industry, rise in application areas among end users, increased crime rates, and heavy venture capital investments in R&D activities to develop solutions with enhanced capabilities. Moreover, constant need to improve infrastructural security fuels the demand for safes and vaults products. In addition, the increase in adoption of smart cities is expected to boost the safes and vaults market growth in the coming years.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

However, the adoption of digital transaction solutions hinders the safes and vaults market growth.

The Europe safes and vaults market generated the highest revenue in 2016, attributed to a rise in demand for advanced products and growth associated with non-banking sector is expected to stimulate end users to enhance their safety needs. The Asia-Pacific safes and vaults market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, because of the presence of untapped demands and surge in need for better security products. The Asia-Pacific is the top investment pocket for the market because of the factors such as an increase in adoption of safes and vaults among end users and presence of untapped demands in the countries such as China, Japan, and Australia. LAMEA is projected to be the second-most lucrative segment because of the factors such as economic growth in Central America and Latin America.

The global safes and vaults market is influenced by a number of factors including growth in perceived threat levels and improved security awareness, rise in need for advanced safety products, increased application areas, demand from developing economies, and others. These factors collectively provide opportunities for market growth. However, each factor has a definite influence on the market.

Safes and Vaults market will prove as a valuable source of guidance for professional clients like Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3 level managers, CEOs, CMOs, as well as the interested individual reader’s across the world. Vendor Landscape provides acts as key development and focuses of the above professional with a common aim to lead the way of Safes and Vaults market Worldwide.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments by solution type, end user, and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the safes and vaultsmarket. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of Global Safes and Vaults Market

Global Safes and Vaults Market, By Type

• Cash Management Safes

• Depository Safes

• Gun Safes and Vaults

• Vault and Vault Doors

• Media Safes

• Others

Global Safes and Vaults Market, By End User

• Banking Sector

• Non-Banking Sector

Global Safes and Vaults Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Safes and Vaults Market

• Access Security Products Ltd. (Canada)

• Acme Safe Company (USA)

• Allied Fire & Security (USA)

• Amsec (USA)

• Gardall Safe Corporation (USA)

• Alpha Safe & Vault, Inc. (USA)

• ASSA ABLOY Hospitality (USA)

• BJARSTAL sarl (France)

• Bode-Panzer GmbH (Germany)

• BordognaS.r.l (Italy)

• Brown Safe Manufacturing, Inc. (USA)

• Bumil Safe Mfg. Co., Ltd. (Korea)

• Cannon Safe, Inc. (USA)

• Citysafe (USA)

• Diebold Nixdorf (USA)

• dormakaba Holding AG (Switzerland)

• Firelock Fireproof Modular Vaults (USA)

• FireKing Security Group (USA)

• Format Tresorbau GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

• Fort Knox Inc. (USA)

• GARDEX Inc. (Canada)

• Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co., Ltd. (India)

