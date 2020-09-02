Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Voltage Range, Installation, Application and Region

Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market was valued US$ 6.2 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach 8.8 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.47 % during a forecast period.

Air insulated switchgear is an equipment, which usages air as an insulation medium. They help to enhance the reliability of electricity supply.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

With the environmental concerns, many countries across the globe have imposed policies and regulations to reduce the usage of hydrocarbons for electricity generation is expected to drive the growth in the global air-insulated switchgear market. Considerable investment by developing countries towards electrifying rural areas and rising expansion of existing networks have increased the growth of the global air-insulated switchgear market. Additionally, the increasing need for robust and highly reliable electric networks in numerous industry verticals has boosted the growth of the market.

On the other hand, the availability of substitute like gas insulated switchgear is limiting the growth of global air-insulated switchgear market. In gas insulated switchgear, the entire system is entirely sealed and filled with sulphur hexafluoride, which acts as the insulating medium in switchgear. The entire system is compact and can be installed the indoor applications.

The indoor segment is projected to dominate the global air-insulated switchgear market. The dominant position in the market is attributed to its features like low maintenance and modular design, which makes air-insulated switchgear ideal for indoor installation.

Based on the voltage range segment, the demand for the Up to 36 kV switchgear is increasing owing to its wide usage in the application of medium voltage secondary distribution. Furthermore, The 3 kV–36 kV air-insulated switchgear are extensively used in the application area like power generation, infrastructure & transportation, manufacturing & processing, and distribution sector. This type of air-insulated switchgear is used for power transmission over long distances.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the XX % rate of CAGR during the forecast period. Rapid industrialization and advancement in the renewable sector in the regions result in augmented demand for air-insulated switchgear. Growing expenditure in transmission & distribution networks and the presence of the manufacturing sector in the region is expected to boost the growth in the global market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and, project the global air insulated switchgear market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of the Report for Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market

Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market, By Voltage Range

• 3 kV–36 kV

• >36 kV

Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market, By Installation

• Indoor

• Outdoor

Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market, By Application

• Transmission & Distribution

• Manufacturing and Processing

• Infrastructure and Transportation

• Others

Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

