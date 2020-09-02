Global Knitwear Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product Type, By Material Type, By Application, By Consumer group, By Distribution Channel, and Region.

Global Knitwear Market was valued US$ 550.32 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period.

The major driving factor of knitwear market are awareness about fashion, media, and health and rise in the number of women spenders with high disposable income are boosting the knitwear market. Additionally, increased participation in activities such as yoga, running, swimming, aerobics, etc. is propelling demand for knitwear market. Moreover, increasing participation of women in sports activities is driving the global knitwear market.

On the other hand, knitwear market is highly fragmented, since lower income population tends to buy products from local market, instead of buying expensive and branded knitwear, which leads to a robust competition for major market share. Moreover, production cost is relatively high in developed economies, thereby resulting in high end product cost which is expected to restrain the growth of the global knitwear market during the forecast period.

In terms of product type, Innerwear, t-shirts, and shirts hold more global knitwear market and are growing at a healthy rate. Innerwear is a major product in the knitwear market, is gradually changed from being a basic clothing requirement to a stylized undergarment providing style and comfort. Rise in demand for luxurious, stylish, and premium innerwear is boosting demand for branded innerwear across the globe.

In terms of material type, in the global knitwear market, a major portion of knitted apparel is made from natural fibers such as cotton, silk, and wool. Knitwear made of cotton is cozy, warm, and versatile in nature. Sweaters and jackets, made of silk and blended silk keeps the body warm and is comfortable to wear. There is a rising demand to use natural fabric to manufacture knitwear due to their anti-wrinkle, high absorption capacity, besides they are biodegradable and eco-friendly in nature.

In terms of distribution channel, the sale of knitwear products through the online channel is rising because of increasing penetration of online knitwear sale in emerging economies such as Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

Region-wise, knitwear market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow considerably, thanks to strong presence of major manufacturers in the region. Major knitwear manufacturers select developing countries such as India China, South Korea, etc. because of low cost of production and lower labor cost. Rising penetration of e-commerce industry in countries in the region, is also likely to deliver profitable opportunities to manufacturers in the knitwear market.

Market in Europe is expected to register significant, growth on account of increasing awareness towards vigorous lifestyle in countries in the region, particularly among millennial population. The Europe region is mostly cold, which is also expected to surge demand for seasonal outfits, such as sweaters, hoodies, etc., which is expected to further supplement the growth of the knitwear market in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Knitwear Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Knitwear Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Knitwear Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Knitwear Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Knitwear Market:

Global Knitwear Market, by Product Type

• Innerwear

• T-Shirts & Shirts

• Sweaters & Jackets

• Sweatshirts & Hoodies

• Shorts & Trousers

• Evening Dresses, Suits, & Leggings

• Accessories

Global Knitwear Market, by Material Type

• Natural

• Synthetic

• Blended

Global Knitwear Market, by Application

• Outerwear

• Innerwear

• Sportswear

• Others

Global Knitwear Market by Consumer group:

• Men

• Women

• Kids

Global Knitwear Market by Distribution Channel:

• Online Stores

• Offline Stores

Global Knitwear Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Key players operated in Global Knitwear Market:

• Adidas AG

• Gap Inc.

• Gildan Activewear Inc.

• Hackett Ltd

• Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

• Loro Piana S.P.A.

• Marks and Spencer Group plc

• Nike Inc.

• Puma SE

• Ralph Lauren Corporation

• Lactose

• The Nautical Company Ltd.

• Fast Retailing Co., Ltd.

• Victoria’s Secret

• YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP.

