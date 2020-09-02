Global Interdental Cleaning Products Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product, Distribution Channel and Region.

Global Interdental Cleaning Products Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.50 % during a forecast period.

Interdental cleaning is the process of removal of plaque and impacted food from between the teeth.

Increasing prevalence of dental caries and rising awareness concerning dental hygiene are driving the growth in the global interdental cleaning products market. Some of the innovative products like dental floss, electric interdental toothbrushes, and dental tapes are rapidly adopting by the high and middle-income people who are boosting product market. On the other hand, with reference to the safety profile of interdental brushes, there is concern regarding the usage of interdental cleaning products at healthy sites.

Interdental cleaning products play a vital role in the prevention of oral disease. According to the analysis, interdental brushes offer a significant benefit over brushing as a monotherapy. Furthermore, the toothpicks segment held the dominant position in the global interdental cleaning products market. Huge availability of the toothpicks product making change in the interdental cleaning products market. Additionally, the low cost of the toothpicks is also boosting the production sale across the globe.

In the current market scenario, the modern trade segment is projected to witness the significant growth in the global interdental cleaning products market. The growth in the market is attributed to the numerous facilities, which are provided by modern trade to the consumers includes product discounts, availability of a large number of different products.

Region-wise, The Asia Pacific region is projected to be a leading region in the global interdental cleaning products market. Steady growth in the purchasing power is observed because of population and effective usage of mouthwashes are main focus in the interdental cleaning products market. Additionally, strict recommendations from dentists and endorsements by dental associations have also aided end-user in adopting interdental cleaning products.

Some of the key players in the market are concentrating on new and innovative products, which make interdental cleaning products more attractive and easy to handle. For instance, Oral-B lunching a further for innovative intelligent dental products includes NEW Oral-B GENIUS X with artificial intelligence. These companies have analysed the experience of brushing behaviours to assess individual brushing styles to achieve better brushing results. The usage of the AI technology tracks brushing in their mouth and offers personalized feedback on the area, which requires additional attention for oral health.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global interdental cleaning products market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the global interdental cleaning products market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global interdental cleaning products market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment in the global interdental cleaning products market.

Scope of the Report for Global Interdental Cleaning Products Market

Global Interdental Cleaning Products Market, By Product

• Interdental Brushes

• Toothpicks

• Dental Floss

• Dental Tapes

• Others

Global Interdental Cleaning Products Market, By Distribution Channel

• Convenience Stores

• Modern Trade

• Departmental Stores

• E-commerce

• Drug Stores

Global Interdental Cleaning Products Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Interdental Cleaning Products Market

• Royal Philips N.V.

• Trisa AG

• GUM

• TePe Plackers

• Piksters

• INHAN

• Oral-B

• Colgate

• E-Clean

• Dentalpro

• Den Tek

• Curaprox

• M+C Schiffer GmbH

• Naisen Caring

• Staino

• Tandex A/S

• Lactone

