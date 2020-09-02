Global Industrial Safety Gloves Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Material, Product, Application, and Geography.

Global Industrial Safety Gloves Market was valued US$ 6.32 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

Global industrial safety gloves market is segmented by material, product, application and geography. Based on material, the global industrial safety gloves market is classified into natural rubber, vinyl, nitrile, neoprene, and others. By product, global industrial safety gloves market is divided into disposal and reusable. Application segment is categorised into automotive, healthcare, chemical, construction and food & beverage. By geographically, global industrial safety gloves market spread by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & South Africa.

Growing consciousness to improve labor protection from accidental risk at the workplace is fueling industrial safety gloves market growth. High handiness occupations in the construction, automotive, mining, chemical, and oil & power industry are encouraging global industrial safety gloves market expansion. Enhanced monitoring setup to enhance workplace protection and reduce occupational hazards across the industries will reinforce industrial safety gloves product penetration. Furthermore, Furthermore, Poisonous reaction from certain gloves as well as rivalry pricing presented by local manufacturers is limiting the growth in the global industrial safety gloves market.

The disposable glove is expected to dominate the global industrial safety gloves market. The disposable glove is an essential part of maintaining hygienic conditions, safeguarding the security of patients and caregiver, and protection against infections. These gloves are most widely used while performing laboratory experiments to guarantee the safety of the personnel. The use of disposable gloves is a prerequisite for medical applications across the biosphere. The adoption of innovative manufacturing technologies enlarged awareness regarding the benefits of disposable gloves and enhanced healthcare practices.

North America is expected to hold large market share in the industrial safety gloves market. Stringent norm regarding consumer and worker protection predominantly in the U.S. is the major driving factor for the industrial safety gloves market. Additionally, increasing the manufacturing sector along with healthcare, chemical, construction, and the automobile industries is boosting the industrial gloves market during the forecast period. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the high rate of CAGR during the forecast year. The government in emergent economies in the Asia Pacific have projected involvement for labor rights and protection. The developing sectors of the economy such as construction, food & beverage, are increasing the demand for industrial gloves.

Some of the major key players in the global industrial safety gloves market includes Top Glove Corporation Berhad, Rubberex Corp. M Bhd, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd., Hartalega Holdings Berhad, and Ansell Limited. Other players operating in the value chain are Unigloves (UK) Limited, Smart Glove Corporation Sdn Bhd, Dynarex Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cypress Medical Products LLC, Microflex Corporation, Supermax Corporation Berhad, Semperit AG Holding, Molnlycke Health Care and YTY Industry Holdings Berhad.

Scope of the report for Global industrial safety gloves market

Global industrial safety gloves market, by Material

• Natural Rubber Gloves

• Nitrile Gloves

• Vinyl Gloves

• Neoprene

• Polyethylene

• Others

Global Industrial Safety Gloves Market, by Product

• Disposable

• Reusable

Global industrial safety gloves market, by Application

• Automotive

• Healthcare

• Chemical

• Construction

• Food & beverage

Global industrial safety gloves market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players in Global industrial safety gloves market

• Ansell

• Top Glove Corporation Bhd

• Hartalega Holdings Berhad

• Unigloves

• The Glove

• Superior Glove Works Ltd.

• MAPA Professional

• Adenna

• MCR Safety

• Atlantic Safety Products

• Globus (Shetland) Ltd

• Supermax Corporation Berhad

• Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

• Ammex Corporation

• Kimberly-Clark Corporation

• Sempermed USA, Inc.

• Halyard Health, Inc.

• Corporativo DL, S.A. de C.V.

• Medline Industries, Inc.

• Cardinal Health

• Mlnlycke Health Care AB

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Cranberry USA

• ecoBee Inc.

• Paul Hartmann AG.

• SHIELD Scientific

• Bunzl Processor Division| Koch Supplies

• 3M

• Adventa Health

