Global Industrial Protective Footwear Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Footwear Material, Application, and Geography.

Global Industrial Protective Footwear Market was valued US$ 4.14 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

Rapid industrial development, a rise in the number of workplace accidents, and stringent government regulations regarding workers safety are driving the growth in the global industrial protective footwear market. Growing awareness towards health & safety of the labors along with increasing industrial mortalities in chemical, construction and other manufacturing sectors owing to lack of protection are boosting the industrial safety footwear market growth. Furthermore, Lack of awareness toward the safety and security of workers in small and medium scale industries are hindering the growth in the global industrial protective footwear market.

Leather footwear segment dominated global industrial protective footwear market. Leather is a non-conductive material and is significantly used in protective footwear to offer safety against harmful electric shocks. Rubber segment is the second largest segment anticipated to grow at significant rate in the global industrial protective footwear market. Rubber is favored choice in different manufacturing areas of application where harmful work is performed. Nitrile rubber soles deliver electrical insulation and majorly used in a workplace where protection is required against high temperature.

Europe is estimated to hold large market share in the industrial protective footwear market. The demand for safety shoes increases owing to the compulsion in the use of safety shoes in the work environment. It offers benefits and comfort in the manufacturing industry environment. Furthermore, The Asia Pacific is expected to lead the industrial protective footwear market owing to the rapid industrialization. Manufacturing factory workers face extended work hours, poor working conditions, and job uncertainty. Strict government regulations concerning workplace safety have occasioned in enlarged demand of protective shoes.

Among application segment, construction, oil & gas and mining are dominating contributed the dominant share to the overall market. Industrial safety footwear market size from mining application is set to grow at 4.2 % CAGR. Construction workers wears safety shoes or boots with puncture-resistant and slip-resistant soles. Workers in oil & gas industry are engaged with heavy engineering process such as drilling and require protective footwear to avoid mishaps and hazards. Regulations enacted by OSHA and industry standards which are focused on preventing and identifying exposure to hazards should drive the market demand.

Europe is estimated to be the largest regional market for industrial protective footwear in terms of revenue in the coming years. Increasing awareness about safety and security issues, changing lifestyle, online marketing, and increasing spending on the raw material is projected to fuel the industrial protective footwear market. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth in the industrial protective footwear market during the forecast period. Increasing safety and health issues is expected to surge the product demand over the forecast period. The rising construction industry in emerging economies such as China and India is assumed to drive the market in the near future.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding industrial protective footwear market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the market size. Further, the report also focuses on a competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in industrial protective footwear market.

Scope of the report for Global Industrial Protective Footwear Market:

Global Industrial Protective Footwear Market, by Footwear material:

• Leather footwear

• Waterproof footwear

• Rubber footwear

• Plastic footwear

Global Industrial Protective Footwear Market, by Application:

• Manufacturing

• Construction

• Oil & Gas

• Food industry

• Mining

• Pharmaceuticals

• Transportation

Global Industrial Protective Footwear Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players in Global Industrial Protective Footwear Market:

• Rahman Group

• Honeywell Safety Products

• Oftenrich Holdings Co. Ltd.

• COFRA Holding AG,

• Saina Corporation Co. Ltd.

• Jal Group

• ELTEN GmbH

• UVEX Safety Group

• VF Corporation

• Rock Fall Ltd

• Bata

• Hewats Edinburgh

• KARAM

• Zain International

• SIMON

• Dunlop Boots

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Industrial Protective Footwear Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Industrial Protective Footwear Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Industrial Protective Footwear Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Industrial Protective Footwear Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Industrial Protective Footwear Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Industrial Protective Footwear Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Industrial Protective Footwear Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Industrial Protective Footwear by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Industrial Protective Footwear Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Industrial Protective Footwear Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Industrial Protective Footwear Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

