Global Hot Stamping Foils Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Product, Carrier Film, Labels & Packaging, End-user Industry and Region.

Global Hot Stamping Foils Market was value US$ 6.6Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 9.2Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 4.2%.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the global hot stamping foils market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global hot stamping foils market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Metallic hot stamping foils are used in hot foil stamp printing. The hot foil stamp printing is a process of printing pigmented, hologram or metallic foil on solid surfaces ranging from plastic, light paper, carton board, laminated board, and corrugated boards by smearing heat and pressure. This heat and pressure are applied with the aid of specialized equipment called hot foil stamp printing machine which contains the metal printing die in the form of loose letters.

Increasing need to make currency notes and other financial and legal transactions more secure and reliable has led to the introduction of holograms, which are hard to imitate. High-security foil patches are useful on currency notes. With growing the global population, access to credit cards and debit cards is anticipated to increase. This is expected to drive the demand for holograms during the forecast period, which is likely to present growth opportunities to the global hot stamping foils market.

Hologram foils segment is expected to expand at a rapid pace throughout the forecast period. That are used to make holograms on products for identification of the product and its brand and for marking the product as authentic and genuine. Hot-stamped holograms are found on the packaging of confectioneries, cosmetics, automotive parts, textiles, and comparable merchandised items. They are also used for making holograms on credit and debit cards and important government documents for the drive of security and prevention of counterfeiting.

Corrugated packaging sub-segment based on labels and packaging is leading the market. Corrugated packaging is expected to be the rapidly expanding segment of the hot stamping foils market throughout the forecast period. Folding cartons and flexible packaging segments are expected to expand at a significant growth rate between 2018 and 2026.

Region-wise, Europe is expected to be the largest market for hot stamping foils across the globe. The Asia Pacific and South America are projected to be rapidly expanding markets for hot stamping foils during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the Asia Pacific and South America can be attributed to the growth of the packaging industry in these regions. The market for hot stamping foils in Europe and North America is expected to witness sluggish growth, as these are already mature markets.

The scope of the Global Hot Stamping Foils Market

Global Hot Stamping Foils Market, by Product

• Metallic Foils

• Pigment Foils

• Hologram Foils

• Specialty Foils

Global Hot Stamping Foils Market, by Carrier Film

• Paper

• Cellulose Acetate

• Polyester

• Polypropylene

• PET

• Polythene

Global Hot Stamping Foils Market, by Labels & Packaging

• Narrow Web Labels

• Wet Glue Labels

• Folding Cartons

• Flexible Packaging

• Corrugated Packaging

Global Hot Stamping Foils Market, by End-user Industry

• Cigarettes & Beverages

• Cosmetics

• Consumer Electronics

• Pharmaceuticals

• Automobiles

• Currency Printing

• Textile & Apparels

• Publication & Commercial

Global Hot Stamping Foils Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating on Global Hot Stamping Foils Market

• API Group

• Kurz

• UNIVACCO Foils Corporation

• Crown Roll Leaf Inc.

• Foilco Limited

• Nakai Industrial Group

• CFC International

• Washin Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

• K LASER Technology Inc.

• NAKAJIMA METAL LEAF

• POWDER Co.

• Infinity Foils Incorporated

• Inter Films India Pvt Ltd.

• RASIK PRODUCTS PVT. LTD.

• Foil Stamp Solutions

• OIKE & Co., Ltd.

