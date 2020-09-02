Global Electronically Commutated Motors Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Product, Power, Industry and Region.

Global Electronically Commutated Motors Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Market Definition:

Electronically commutated motors are electric brushless motors with permanent magnets situated on the rotor and the motors are more durable because of the least physical contact within the moving components.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

These motors consume less electricity as compared to induction motors therefore, these motors are used in the ventilation & refrigeration industry, electric vehicles, cordless tools, industrial engineering, motion control systems, aeromodelling, positioning & actuation systems, radio control cars, etc.

Drivers & Restraints:

Electronically commutated motors offer several advantages over conventional motors. Their greater efficiency helps in energy saving, augmented operational lifespan, cooler operations, and user comfort. An increase in the demand for energy-efficient product is expected to drive the global electronically commutated motors market in the forecast period. As well, raising concerns for the environment and acceptance of electric vehicles will fuel the global electronically commutated motors market. And energy regulations laid down by leading authorities around the globe are expected to boost the new entrance in the global electronically commutated motors market. Several electronically commutated motor manufacturers are spending seriously in R&D for the development of their motors, as they are used in several industries and consumer electronics.

However, Smart synchronous permanent magnet motors might act a restraint for the global electronically commutated motors market. Smart synchronous permanent magnet motors eradicate the use of electronics and use a coil for any surge in the line. The elimination of power conversion saves energy and increases the efficiency of the system.

Market Segmentation:

The global electronically commutated motors market can be segmented by product, power, industry, and region.

According to the product, the constant airflow segment held a leading market share of the global electronically commutated motors market in 2018 and is expected to grow at a substantial rate in the future. As constant airflow electronically commutated motors can reduce air noise, deliver a soft start/stop, and change the airflow as and when required.

Based on the power, the 0–75 W segment accounted for the largest market share of the electronically commutated motors market in 2018. It is expected to continue its dominant position in the estimated period.

Region-wise, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share of the global electronically commutated motors market in 2018, followed by North America and Europe. It is expected to continue its dominance in the global electronically commutated motors market throughout the estimated period. This is because of rapid industrialization & urbanization in the region. Also, Environmental concerns and a rise in the demand for electric vehicles is boosting the global electronically commutated motors market in the Asia Pacific.

Furthermore, Key players mainly depend on geographical growth, promotions, and technological advancements that cater to customer demand and gain a competitive edge in the global electronically commutated motors market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Electronically Commutated Motors Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Electronically Commutated Motors Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Electronically Commutated Motors Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Electronically Commutated Motors Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Electronically Commutated Motors Market

Global Electronically Commutated Motors Market, By Product

• Constant Air Flow

• Constant Torque

• Constant Speed

Global Electronically Commutated Motors Market, By Power

• 0 – 750 W

• 750 W – 3 kW

• 3 kW – 75 kW

• Above 75 kW

Global Electronically Commutated Motors Market, By Industry

• Consumer Electronics

• Transport

• Heating & Ventilation

• Industrial Engineering

• Model Engineering

Global Electronically Commutated Motors Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Electronically Commutated Motors Market

• ABB Group

• Siemens

• WEG Industries

• Parker Hannifin Corp.

• Nidec Motor Corporation

• ASTRO Motorengesellschaft mbH & Co.KG

• ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES INC.

• Maxon motor AG

• Bühler Motor GmbH

• Kollmorgen Corp.

