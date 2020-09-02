Global Cyber Weapons Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, Application, and Geography

Global Cyber Weapons Market was valued US$ 462.29 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.



Global Cyber Weapons Market2

The key factor to drive the Global Cyber Weapons Market is increasing need for security in critical infrastructure and utilities. The defensive cyber weapons hold the XX % largest market share, owing to the enormous investment by governments across the world to safeguard their national cyber networks. The growing cyber-attacks and rising concerns for the cyber security is one of the major factors which is growing the growth in the defensive cyber weapons market. Lack of standardized regulatory frameworks for energy solutions and increasing government regulations regarding the use of cyber weapons in a controlled environment are the major factors hampering the cyber weapons market.

The Cyber Weapons Market is segmented into type, application, and region. In terms of type, the global cyber weapons market is classified into defensive and offensive. Based on application, the global cyber weapons market is categorized into national defense system, communication network, industrial control system, financial and banking, smart power grid, air traffic control, automated transportation system, and hospital. Region wise into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The large use of malicious application and technology of cyber warfare has a great effect on the privacy of citizens and security. Hence, these issues are prominent to the formulation of stringent government regulation for cyber weapons.

In terms of type, the defensive cyber weapons market held the larger share in 2017. Since information technology is integral to industries such as manufacturing, defense, and aerospace, they are more vulnerable to cyber thefts. The demand for defensive cyber weapons is therefore anticipated to continue to surge through the forecast period. The offensive cyber weapons segment is presently at a premature stage. Nations around the world are strengthening their offensive cyber capabilities due to the emergence of cyber as new platform for warfare.

In terms of region, North American cyber weapons market led the market and held XX % market share in terms of revenue in 2018. Factors supporting the dominance of the regional market is rising number of cyber-attacks in numerous regional parts that can boost the growth in adoption of cyber security instruments. Asia Pacific is accounted as fastest growing market for cyber weapon in 2018. Rising investment by China in the growth of advanced cyber warfare technique can aid the market expansion in Asia Pacific.

Some of the key players in the global cyber weapons market are The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, Raytheon Company, BAE Systems plc, and Northrop Grumman Corporation.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis Global Cyber Weapons Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Cyber Weapons Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Cyber Weapons Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global Cyber Weapons Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Cyber Weapons Market make the report investor’s guide.

