Global Data Analytics Outsourcing Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, By Application, By End-user, and By Region.

Global Data Analytics Outsourcing Market was valued US$2.54 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Global Data Analytics Outsourcing Market, by Type

Most businesses across the globe prefer using data analytics outsourcing to analyses large chunks of data to gain important insights about customers and market demand as well as large investments in data analytics by organizations to increase their productivity is propelling the market growth. Furthermore, on account of the increasing use of the internet, a large amount of structured and unstructured data available to organizations. This is expected to boost the growth of the data analytics outsourcing market. However, Privacy apprehensions of data security issues and private data issues are expected to hinder the growth of the data analytics outsourcing market.

According to the application segment, Social media marketing because of the deployment of chatbot and other applications for providing a better experience to customers is driving the demand for the marketing analytics segment. Additionally, the increasing demand for analyzing traffic on online channels and features provided by marketing analytics solutions expected to drive the growth of the marketing analytics segment.

In terms of type segment, Increasing adoption of big data and the demand for analytics are expected to propel the growth of the descriptive analytics segment over the forecast period. Furthermore, prescriptive analytics is implemented by large companies to manage inventory in the supply chain and to optimize production.

Region-wise, Asia Pacific is the universal hub for data analytics outsourcing on account of the availability of skilled labor force, technology infrastructure, lower labor cost, and efficient telecom infrastructure. Additionally, the growing implementation of IT at a significant scale, and access to expert resources are estimated to boost the market growth.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Data Analytics Outsourcing Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language.

The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Data Analytics Outsourcing Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Data Analytics Outsourcing Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Data Analytics Outsourcing Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Data Analytics Outsourcing Market:

Global Data Analytics Outsourcing Market, by Type:

• Descriptive

• Predictive

• Prescriptive

Global Data Analytics Outsourcing Market by Application:

• Sales Analytics

• Marketing Analytics

• Finance & Risk Analytics

• Supply Chain Analytics

• Others

Global Data Analytics Outsourcing Market by End-user:

• BFSI

• Telecom

• Retail

• Healthcare

• Media & Entertainment

• Manufacturing

• Others

Global Data Analytics Outsourcing Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Key players operating in Global Data Analytics Outsourcing Market:

• Trianz, Capgemini

• Accenture

• ZS Associates Inc.

• Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

• Genpact Ltd.

• Fractal Analytics Inc.

• Opera Solutions

• LLC

• Associates, Inc.

• International Business Machine Corporation.

