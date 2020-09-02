Tunnel Sensor Market Size worth US$ 5.39 Billion by 2027 | CAGR: 5.5%

According to our latest market study on “Tunnel Sensor Market to 2027– COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Solution (Visibility Monitoring, Air Flow Monitoring, Air Quality Monitoring, Filter Monitoring, Fire Monitoring, Others); Services (Installation Services, Maintenance Services, Consulting Services); Connectivity (Wired, Wireless); Application (Road Tunnels, Rail Tunnels, Others); and Geography,” the market was valued at US$ 3.55 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 5.39 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Increasing industrialization and urbanization in developing countries due to population growth coupled with tunnel infrastructure upgradation and growing tunnel safety regulations in developed regions are some of the key factors that are expected to boost the growth of tunnel sensor market during the forecast period. Additionally, the increasing trend of smart city development across countries and adoption of tunnel automation systems are further fueling the market demand of tunnel sensors globally. The increasing tunnel safety concerns, rising adoption of tunnel automation, and monitoring solutions worldwide are some of the key factors that are driving the growth of tunnel sensor market. However, lack of awareness and lack of skilled professionals may restrain the adoption of these solutions in developing and underdeveloped regions of the world.

The Tunnel Sensor Market Report mainly contains the following Manufacturers: Bristol Industrial & Research Associates Ltd.,CODEL International Ltd.,DURAG GROUP,Advance Technologies Asia Sdn. Bhd.,ACOEM,Control Equipment Pty Ltd.,Geonica,Trolex Ltd.,Safibra, s.r.o.,SICK AG

The Report includes the latest coverage of the impact of COVID-19 on the Tunnel Sensor industry. The incidence has affected nearly every aspect of the business domain. This study evaluates the current scenario and predicts future outcomes of the pandemic on the global economy.

According to the latest situation report (5th May 2020) from WHO, the US, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, the UK, Turkey, Iran, China, and Russia are among the worst-affected countries due to COVID-19 outbreak. The outbreak started in China during December 2019, and since then, it has spread at a fast pace around the globe. As per WHO estimates, there were around 3.5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases globally and close to 2,43,000 total deaths. The global travel bans, factory shutdowns, and border lockdowns to combat and contain the outbreak have impacted every industry and economy worldwide. The sharp decline in electronics & construction industry is affecting the growth of global tunnel sensor market as they are the major supply and demand sources for tunnel sensors. The factory shutdowns, trade bans, travel bans, and border lockdowns to reduce and contain the outbreak have impacted on manufacturing, supply, and sales of various electronic components that are required for manufacturing of tunnel sensor solutions. All these factors are anticipated to negatively impact the growth of the global tunnel sensor market, especially in 2020 and 2021, depending on the duration of the outbreak.

Key findings of study:

The growing environmental pollution concerns and people safety concerns are further driving the demand for these sensors to measure concentration of gases such as Nitric Oxide (NO) and Carbon Monoxide (CO) in tunnel environments. Various technologies, such as ultrasound and electrochemical are used in air flow and air quality sensors. Artificial intelligence and IoT technologies such as advanced computer vision are expected to transform the way businesses are conducted. However, integration of smart technology such as adoption of wireless tunnel sensors is expected to boost the advancement in tunnel sensor. The government of the region is constantly focusing on the development as well as fixing of ragged roadways and highways. The adoption of tunnel sensors in road and railway tunnels is anticipated to increase owing to various advantages offered by these sensors.

The report segments the global tunnel sensor market as follows:

By Solution

Visibility Monitoring

Air Flow Monitoring

Air Quality Monitoring

Filter Monitoring,

Fire Monitoring

Others

By Services

Installation Services

Maintenance Services

Consulting Services

By Connectivity

Wired

Wireless

Road Tunnels

Rail Tunnels

Others

By Geography

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o UK

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

o China

o India

o South Korea

o Japan

o Australia

o Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

South America (SAM)

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of SAM

