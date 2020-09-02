Europe Residential Dehumidifier Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Type, by Distribution Channel, and by Geography.

Europe Residential Dehumidifier Market is expected to reach us$ XX Mn by 2026 from us$ 97.01 Mn in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %.

Europe Residential Dehumidifier Market was valued US$ 97.01 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a XX% CAGR of around during a forecast period.

Major driving factors of the market are raised humidity levels in the air, rise in the development of real estate sector leading to construction of residential building, increased awareness regarding health, raising consciousness regarding weather changes, increased climate-changing issues, improved standard of living, and increase need of maintaining indoor air quality at home and at same time high cost of product will hamper the market. The report contains a detailed list of factors that will drive and restrain the growth of the residential dehumidifier market.

The refrigerant type dehumidifier segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the overall market share in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. This segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of XX% from 2018-2026. It is a lucrative segment because of characteristics such as high durability and enormous dehumidifying capacity that can handle the immense load for decades.

UK residential dehumidifier market is expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period, because of the development of the industrial sector, the continuous growth of the economy, and increase in levels of construction in the domestic sector. Additionally, factors such as growth in consumer awareness, growth in conscious to awareness of condensation problems, intensive promotional activities that comprise penetration pricing policy by manufacturers, and wide availability of dehumidifiers support the growth of the market.

The growth in demand for residential dehumidifiers in Germany is attributed to the increase in consciousness of customers toward health and wellness. Consumers are actively concerned to maintain a healthy living environment at home and these factors considerably drive the demand for products that improve air quality. Additionally, residential dehumidifiers notably gain popularity owing to growth in incidences related to allergies in adults & infants.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Europe Residential Dehumidifier Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Country. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Country on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Europe Residential Dehumidifier Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Europe Residential Dehumidifier Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and Country presence in the Europe Residential Dehumidifier Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Europe Residential Dehumidifier Market

Europe Residential Dehumidifier Market, By Type

• Refrigerant Type Dehumidifier

• Chemical Absorbent Dehumidifier

Europe Residential Dehumidifier Market,By Distribution Channel

• Supermarket

• Specialty Store

• Online

• Others

Europe Residential Dehumidifier Market,By Geography:

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

Key Players, Europe Residential Dehumidifier Market

• DeLonghi Appliances S.r.l

• Ebac Ltd

• Chal-Tec GmbH

• Meaco (U.K.) Limited

• PVG International

• Trotec GmbH

• Suntec Industries China

