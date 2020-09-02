Sweden Robotic Lawn Mower Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Range, Distribution Channel, and End User.

Sweden Robotic Lawn Mower Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 from US$ XX Bn in 2018 at a CAGR of XX%.

Robotic lawn mower market is segmented by range, distribution channel, and end user.

Based on the range, robotic lawn mower market is divided by a low-range robotic lawn mower, medium-range robotic lawn mower, and high-range robotic lawn mower.

On the basis of the distribution channel, robotic lawn mower market is classified into retail stores and online stores. The online store is estimated to hold the XX% share of the market during the forecast period due to online retailing provides more discounts and wider options to purchase, the online platform becomes popular owing to that it provides the delivery to the doorstep by order of products.

In terms of the end user, the robotic lawn mower market is segmented into residential user and commercial user. Residential user segment is estimated to hold the XX% share of the market during the forecast period due to rising urban density, development of the residential sector, rising demand of robotic lawn mower for gardens & yard, and innovation in terms of integrating greenery.

Major driving factors of the robotic lawn mower market are increased income in Sweden, the country has largest robotic lawn mower manufacturers, population of the country is technical savvy, rising usage of the technology, increased usage of smart technology, rising usage of automation in the commercial sector and residential sector, rise in innovation, and increase adoption of smart houses are emerging trend.

Key player’s studies, analysed, profiled and benchmarked in robotic lawn mower market are Husqvarna, Auto mower, Bosch, Worx Landroid, Yardforce, Robomow, Gardena Sileno City, McCulloch Rob, Robomow, and GGP’s (STIGA’s) STIGA.

Scope of the Sweden Robotic Lawn Mower Market

Sweden Robotic Lawn Mower Market, by Range

• Low-range Robotic Lawn Mower

• Medium-range Robotic Lawn Mower

• High-range Robotic Lawn Mower

Sweden Robotic Lawn Mower Market, by Distribution Channel

• Retail Stores

• Online Stores

Sweden Robotic Lawn Mower Market, by End User

• Commercial Sector

• Residential Sector

Key Players, Sweden Robotic Lawn Mower Market

• Husqvarna

• Auto mower

• Bosch

• Worx Landroid

• Yardforce

• Robomow

• Gardena Sileno City

• McCulloch Rob

• GGP’s (STIGA’s) STIGA

