North America Motorcycle Connected Helmet Market – Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2019-2026) – by Helmet type, by Application and by Country

North America Motorcycle Connected Helmet Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a XX% CAGR of around during a forecast period.

Demand for motorcycle connected helmet has been derived by analyzing the country’s demand for connected helmet technology in each application for its respective functions. The motorcycle connected helmet market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Rising motorcycle accidents are driving the adoption of advanced connected helmets is the driver of the market. The challenge of the market is the high cost of connected helmet technology.

The major trend of the market is the development of a smart connected helmet, which integrates health and wellness features. Motorcycle connected helmet also is known as Bluetooth motorcycle helmets are usually light in weight and offer a good protective shield for the rider. Motorcycle connected helmets market has been on a rising stage throughout the forecast period. In recent years, the growth in strict traffic laws is having a positive impact on the motorcycle connected helmet market thus augmenting the growth of this market.

The report will provide an accurate prediction of the contribution of the various product segments to the growth of the motorcycle connected helmet market size. Based on the helmet type, a full-face helmet cover the whole face and protects for injury. Many full-face helmets include vents to rising the airflow to the rider. The major attraction of these helmets is their protectiveness. Some wearers dislike the growing heat, sense of isolation, lack of wind, and reduced hearing of such helmets.

Full-face helmets anticipated for off-road or motocross use sometimes omit the face shield, however, extend the visor and chin portions to increase ventilation, since riding off-road is a very strenuous activity. As with the open face, it is not rare to augment this helmet’s eye protection through other means such as goggles. As of their inferiority compared to other helmet styles, some Motorcycle Safety Foundations prohibit the use of half helmets now.

In terms of country, technological developments, rising inclination of riders towards safety and launch of new models with well features and connectivity according to the customer preferences are anticipated to additional fuel the motorcycle connected helmet market in North America during the forecast period 2018-2026.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the North America Motorcycle Connected Helmet Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by country. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by country on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding North America Motorcycle Connected Helmet Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the North America Motorcycle Connected Helmet Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and country presence in the North America Motorcycle Connected Helmet Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the North America Motorcycle connected helmet market:

North America Motorcycle connected helmet market, By Helmet type

• Full face

• Open face

• Half face

North America Motorcycle connected helmet market, By Application

• Aftermarket

• OME

North America Motorcycle connected helmet market, By Country

• North America

• US

• Canada

Key players operating in North America motorcycle connected helmet market:

• Schuberth GmbH

• O’Neal

• H&H Sports Protection

• HJC Inc.

• AGV Sports Group, Inc.

• SHOEI CO., LTD.

• Bell Powersports, Inc.

• Ivolution Sports Inc.

