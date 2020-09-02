North America Microwave Oven Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Product Type, Application, Structure, Distribution Channel, and by Country.

North America Microwave Oven Market is expected to reach US$ XX Billion by 2026 from US$ XX Billion in 2018 at CAGR of 6.7%.

The microwave radiations released from a microwave oven are of shorter wavelength, but they hold a vast amount of energy which helps faster cooking. Microwaves, dependent on their power output, can alternatively be used for roasting, baking, and grilling.

The market in the North America region is observing demand for premium range and inherent microwave ovens, driven by the rising popularity of modular kitchen designs and increasing buying power of the consumers. Moreover, the increasing working women and preoccupied schedules of people in metropolitan cities are expected to fuel the demand for ovens. The increasing trend of connectivity between home appliances and modernizations, like inverter-based microwave oven, is likely to make new opportunities in the microwave oven market. On the other hand, high power consumption is expected to be the main restraint for the growth of the microwave oven market.

In terms of the product type, the convection microwave ovens are mainly chosen as they facilitate uniform cooking. The segment contributed above 55% of the total market revenue in 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance during the estimated period.

By the structure, the microwave ovens market is split into built-in and countertop microwave ovens. Among, the countertop microwave oven segment is the largest revenue-generating segment thanks to the easy portability and lower costs of these ovens. Though, the built-in microwave ovens are expected to reach healthy growth in the future.

In terms of country, the microwave oven market is segmented by the U.S. and Canada. The U.S. is the leading market of microwave ovens in North America, followed by Canada. The U.S. country is expected to hold the largest market share of the microwave oven market in an estimated period attributable to an increasing economy, and improving living standards in this country.

The report covers the product launch and acquisition are the projecting strategies implemented by prominent players such as General Electric, Samsung and Life is Good (LG), to achieve a robust position in the market. These players have launched new appliances that are equipped with several innovative cooking features, consume less energy, and are compact in size.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in microwave oven market are Panasonic Corporation, Whirlpool Corporation, LG Corporation (LG Electronics, Inc.), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Alto Shaam, Inc., AB Electrolux, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd., Techtronic Industries (Hoover limited), Illinois Tool Works, Defy Appliances (Pty) Ltd, Candy Group, Viking Range, LLC, AmicaWronki S.A., and Arcelik A.S.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of North America Microwave Oven Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding North America Microwave Oven Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the North America Microwave Oven Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Distribution Channel, Type, and regional presence in the North America Microwave Oven Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Report Microwave Oven Market

North America Microwave Oven Market, by Product Type

• Grill

• Solo

• Convection Microwave Ovens

North America Microwave Oven Market, by Application

• Commercial

• Household

North America Microwave Oven Market, by Structure

• Counter Top

• Built-In Microwave Ovens

North America Microwave Oven Market, by Distribution Channel

• Online

• Offline

North America Microwave Oven Market, by Country

• US

• Canada

Key Players, North America Microwave Oven Market

• Panasonic Corporation

• Whirlpool Corporation

• LG Corporation (LG Electronics, Inc.)

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• Alto Shaam, Inc.

• AB Electrolux

• Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.

• Techtronic Industries (Hoover limited)

• Illinois Tool Works

• Defy Appliances (Pty) Ltd

• Candy Group

• Viking Range, LLC

• AmicaWronki S.A

• Arcelik A.S.

