Indian Women’s Wear Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, Distribution Channel.

Indian Women’s Wear Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and expected to reach US$ XX Bn in 2026, at CAGR XX% during forecast period.

The population of India is around 1.2 billion, which comprises the share of 48.5% by the female. They have a share of 48.1 % in the urban population and 48.6 % in the rural population. Women’s wear segment is wild moving with an explosion in the number of working women, which has led to the improved purchasing power of the Indian women.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Growing disposable income of women along with the standard lifestyle of women consumers will inclination the consumer interest towards trending fashion. Rapid development and globalization are expected to drive the growth of global women formal wear market. Growing penetration of social media such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other fashion blogs is fashioning awareness about the latest wear trends, which is boosting the growth of the Indian women’s wear market. The religious and cultural multiplicity of India, where a wide range of festival occasions are celebrated, is one of the extensive drivers of women’s wear market.

Ethnic Wear is expected to hold XX % significant growth in the Indian women’s wear market. The women’s ethnic wear can be subdivided into three major categories includes sarees, salwar kameez, and blouse-petticoats. The saree is the quintessential Indian costume for women’s wear. It is the most generally accepted women’s wear in India. The culture of India, saree wear is the trend in India. Surat, Ahmedabad, Varanasi, and Mumbai are some of the major manufacturing hubs of saree. It will still continue as the leading category among aging and middle-aged women across an urban and rural area of India.

Salwar kameez is another leading category in ethnic wear. The wellbeing level providing by salwar kameez has made it widespread among the working women in India. Furthermore, it has ongoing facing rigid competition from western wear. The growing number of working women in India and shift from ethnic wear to western formal or western casual has led to an upsurge in the competition for ethnic wear in urban areas. In a rural area of India, salwar kameez is the most favored choice of young women. The Saree market is expected a shift from saree to salwar kameez or western wear in urban and semi-urban markets in India.

The online platform becomes popular owing to that it provides the delivery to the doorstep by order of women’s wear. With an online platform, the women consumer can compare the price of women’s wear product on different websites. Online platforms provide the home delivery and free shipping and exchange & return offer turn to increase the Indian women’s wear market.

Women’s western wear can be categorized into casual western wear and formal western wear. Women’s t-shirts and tops sets are growing fast owing to cumulative participation of women in the workforce and a general preference for western wear categories.

Fashion designers are always experimenting with women’s fashion in terms of material, design, and pallet. They make a variety of western wear with a creational design. An upsurge in the female working population with high disposable income is boosting the demand for western wear. It is very difficult for the key players to hold their roots in women formal western wear owing to fast-changing fashion trends in women wearing. The ratio of working-class women is rapidly growing across the globe and it is acquainted that women workforce is growing in all sectors such as senior official, managers, legislators, and others

Formal wear is another favorable segment in Indian women’s wear. The growing number of working women has led to the petition or formal outfit. Today’s working woman is very much anxious with her image. She is ready to experimentation and does not want to lag behindhand in this fashion era.

With respect to the global women’s wear market, it has shown rapid evolution as fashion trends, which are the most important aspects of women’s wear. Europe is the major market of women’s wear followed by North America and the Asia Pacific respectively. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a high rate of CAGR for women’s wear as it encompasses some of the emerging economies with a very high fraction of middle-class with substantial disposable income.

The women’s wear market in India is emergent as a high growth potential market. The growing perception of the Internet, the rising purchasing power of the women, high brand realization and fashion sense has made e-commerce significant medium of shopping in India.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Indian Women’s Wear Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Indian Women’s Wear Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Indian Women’s Wear Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Indian Women’s Wear Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Indian Women’s Wear Market make the report investor’s guide.

The scope of the report for Indian women’s wear Market

Indian women’s wear market, by Type

• Ethnic Wear

• Western Wear

• Indo Western Wear

• Innerwear

Indian women’s wear market, by distribution channel

• Online Platforms

• Specialty Stores

• Supermarkets

• Hypermarkets

• Brand Outlets

Key players operated in Indian women’s wear market

• Fabindia

• BIBA Apparels Pvt. Ltd.

• SOCH Studio

• Ritu Kumar

• Chhabra 555

• Satya Paul

• Meena Bazaar

• Nalli

• Zara

• Levis

• Global Desi.

• Allen Solly

• Globus.

• PepeJeans

• Bombay Selection

• H&M

