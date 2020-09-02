India Water Free/Waterless Urinals Market- Industry Analysis and forecast 2026: By Technology, Application, and Distribution Channel

India Water Free/Waterless Urinals Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

India Water Free/Waterless Urinals Market Drivers and Restrains:

Waterless urinals are similar to the conventional urinals in design and these can be used in the same manner. In a fast emerging economy like India, the water crisis is a huge concern for environmental and health commissions. Therefore, the Government of India is extensively adopting waterless urinal systems, as these systems help save 57,000 to 1,70,000 liters of water, per urinal, each year. Since the Indian government is presenting several hygiene and health schemes, this county has high potential to arise as a key source for incremental opportunities.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The India water free/waterless urinals market is driven by the Increasing awareness about water-saving products and enforcement of stringent rules by governments around the world for minimal water usage. But, sewer gas leakage, wall deposits, odor, sealant integrity, pipe deposits, and maintenance are restraining the market growth during the forecast period. Innovative designs of waterless urinal for meeting the requirements of the female population is likely to create lucrative opportunities in the India water free/waterless urinals market.

India Water Free/Waterless Urinals Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on the distribution channel, the offline segment held the XX% share of the India water free/waterless urinals market, followed by the online segment. The offline segment led the water free/waterless urinals market in 2018 thanks to the preference of customers to physically experience the quality of the product.

Online distribution channels of water free/waterless urinals contain company-owned websites as well as e-Commerce websites, while offline distribution channels for water free/waterless urinals comprise hardware stores and exclusive stores. The e-Commerce platform is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% in the water free/ waterless urinals market during the forecast period.

A report covers the recent development in market for the Water Free/Waterless Urinals market e.g., in May 2019, Diversey – global cleaning and Hygiene Company, declared the launch of ‘Flush-Me-Not’ waterless urinal systems in India, which is support in decreasing the usage of water and also help control odor.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of India Water Free/Waterless Urinals market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding India Water Free/Waterless Urinals market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the India Water Free/Waterless Urinals market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the India Water Free/Waterless Urinals market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the India Water Free/Waterless Urinals Market:

India Water Free/Waterless Urinals Market, by Technology:

• Liquid Sealant Cartridges

• Membrane Traps

• Biological Blocks

• Mechanical Balls

India Water Free/Waterless Urinals Market, by Application:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Healthcare

• Hotels & Restaurants

• Industrial

• Offices

• Schools & Colleges

• Shopping Complexes

• Others

• Agriculture

India Water Free/Waterless Urinals Market, by Distribution Channel:

• Online

• e-Commerce Websites

• Company-owned Websites

• Offline

• Exclusive Stores

• Hardware Stores

India Water Free/Waterless Urinals Market, Major Players:

• Kohler Co.

• Falcon Water Technologies

• Hindware Homes

• Sloan Valve Company

• URIMAT Schweiz AG

• Waterless Co. Inc.

• Zurn Industries, LLC

• Villeroy & Boch AG

• American Standard

• EKAM Eco Solutions.

