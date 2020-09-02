Global Data Broker Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Data Category, Data Type, Pricing Model, End Use Sector and Region.

Global Data Broker Market size was valued US$ XX Bn. in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 12.7 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during forecast period.



Global Data Broker Market, by Region

Market Definition:

Data Broker is a business that is collections of information from a variety of sources; processes it to enrich, cleanse or analyze it and licenses it to other organizations. Data brokers can also license another company’s data directly, or process another organization’s data to offer them with enhanced results.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics:

The MMR report focuses on data broker value at a global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, the report represents the overall Data Broker Market size by analyzing historical data and prospect. Modern data brokerage process is a development from the old practice. Businesses and organizations have long back histories of collecting data to help them target or acquire new customers by advertisements. Though now, the IT sector showed rapid rise growth in both the volume and availability of data about every individual. Companies are now easily able to collect and store far more information of consumers than would have been thought from past decades.

Because of data brokerage process, now customers are getting benefits as they can find their products as per their demand in better cost, companies like Amazon, Alibaba, and other online shopping market companies pop up their advertisement on the window as per users search. These online shopping companies offer opportunities to the advertisement companies by providing them that consumer information.

Market segmentation:

The report has segmented the market by data category, data type, pricing model, and end-use sector. Based on the data category, the consumer segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of XX% and anticipated to hold the highest market share of XX% over the forecast period. Consumer data may comprise customer’s email address, contact details and other pertinent online and offline activities. Businesses are buying consumer data that may reveal an individual’s interest areas to understand client requirements. Consumer data also aids brands to determine the practicality of marketing particular products to a target group.

Regional analysis:

Regional analysis is another highly complete part of the research and analysis study of the global data broker market presented in the report. North America data broker market was valued at US$ XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of US$ XX million by 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Because of factors such as speedy adoption of different analytic methods and the high adoption rate of the internet of things. Also, a rising number of mobile devices boosting the data broker market and rapid demand for bulk data in the digital and non-digital market have been driving the growth of the regional market. However, APAC is also expected to provide for the fastest growing market thanks to inclination towards the usage of complied data to save time and energy and data broker services as a part of the business.

Competitive landscape:

The competitive landscape section in the data broker market offers a deep dive into the profiles of the leading players operating in the global market landscape. It provides captivating insights on the key developments, differential strategies, and other vital aspects about the key players having a stronghold in the data broker market. Such as, In Sept 2018, SS&C Technologies Holdings Company announced to launch Salentica Data Broker. This acquisition helps provide integration solution that allows secure data sharing with other applications used by wealth advisors, asset managers and their customers.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Data Broker Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Data Broker Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Data Broker Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Data Broker Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Data Broker Market

Global Data Broker Market, by Data Category

• Consumer

• Credit

• Government

• Technical

• Real Estate

• Education & Training

• Product & Services

• Risk Management

• Other Data Types

Global Data Broker Market, by Data Type

• Unstructured Data

• Structured

• Custom Structure Data

Global Data Broker Market, by Pricing Model

• Subscription Paid

• Pay per Use Paid

• Hybrid Paid Models

Global Data Broker Market, by End Use Sector

• BFSI

• Retail and FMCG

• Manufacturing

• Media

• Government Sector

• Other Sectors

Global Data Broker Market, by Region

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Data Broker Market

• Acxiom

• Experian

• Equifax

• CoreLogic

• TransUnion

• Oracle

• Lifelock

• H.I.G. Capital

• PeekYou

• TowerData

• Alibaba

• Bloomberg

• Datasift

• FICO

• RELX

• Moody’s

• Thomson Reuters

• Wolters Kluver

• Ignite Technologies

• HG Data

• IBM

• Morningstar

• Qlik

• IHS Markit

