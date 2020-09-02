Global Composite Cardboard Tube Packaging Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Material Type, End User and Region.

Global Composite Cardboard Tube Packaging Market size was value at US$ 2.8Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 4.5Bn by 2026 to exhibit a CAGR of 6.1 % during a forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the global composite cardboard tube packaging market and contains considerate insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with appropriate set of traditions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments by material, type, end-user and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global composite cardboard tube packaging market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The major driving factor to growth of the global composite cardboard tube packaging market is the demand from manufacturers for remarkable and striking branding. Composite cardboard tube packaging also leads to increased sale of the product and is moderately stronger than other forms of packaging, thus reducing the chances of snapping during the product transit.

Factor restraining the growth of the composite cardboard tube packaging market is the reluctance from manufacturers to incorporate the composite cardboard tube for their product packaging owing to high costs. Digital printing on the composite cardboard tubes is of specific interest to the manufacturers for their product promotion and is a key trend prevailing in the composite cardboard tube packaging market globally.

Cosmetics & Personal Care sub segment is dominating the market. The use of composite cardboard tubes in cosmetics and personal care sector is growing at a high rate as compared to other end use industries. The rate of adoption of composite cardboard tubes in this sector is expected to expand at a meteoric rate of over 8% in the years to follow.

Additionally, as per research carried out on use of composite cardboard tubes in numerous industries, the sale of composite cardboard tubes in cosmetics and personal care sector is poised to reach a significant valuation by the end of the year of forecast period.

Region-wise, North America is presently leading the global composite cardboard tube packaging market as the North American population has a comparatively high standard of living and are willing to pay for efficient packaging types. High disposable income of the consumers in North America and Europe is also one of the major factor driving the demand of composite cardboard tubes in the region. South America is expected to witness stagnant growth during the forecast period because of down turning economy.

Scope of the Global Composite Cardboard Tube Packaging Market

Global Composite Cardboard Tube Packaging Market, by Material type

• Paperboard

• Kraft paper

• Corrugated board

Global Composite Cardboard Tube Packaging Market, by End user

• Food & Beverages

• Cosmetics & Personal Care

• Postal & Mailing Industry

• Others

Global Composite Cardboard Tube Packaging Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• South America

Key players operating in Global Composite Cardboard Tube Packaging Market

• Ace Paper Tube Corp

• Smurfit Kappa Group

• Valk Industries

• CBT Packaging Ltd

• Visican Ltd

• Marshall Paper Tube Co., Inc

• Chicago Mailing Tube Co.

• Paper Tubes & Sales

• Heartland Products Group

• Darpac P/L

