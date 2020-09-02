Global Data Catalog Market– Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Component, Deployment Model, Data Consumer, Organization Size, End-user, and by Geography.

Global Data Catalog Market is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 from US$ 207.04 Mn 2018 at a CAGR of XX %.



Global Data Catalog Market

Data catalog market is segmented by component, deployment mode, data consumer, enterprise size, applications, and geography. Based on the service, data catalog market is classified into solution and service. Service is estimated to hold the largest share of a market in forecast period due to its features such as maintenance and upgrading software. On the basis of the data consumer, data catalog market is divided by enterprise application, business intelligence tool, and mobile & web applications. Business intelligence tool is estimated to hold the largest share of a market in forecast period due to increasing demand for deployment of data catalog solutions.

The data catalog is a unique set of database and it consists of metadata comprising database object definitions such as synonyms, base tables, views or synonyms, and indexes. The SQL regulatory lay down a consistent method for accessing the data catalog which is known as the information schema. Data catalog guarantees capabilities that assist any users, from data scientists to analysts or developers, to determine and consume data sources.

The growth of self-analytics data and proliferation of data in the modern world and generation of a large amount of data among the world are the key driving factors in this market. Increasing demand for the adoption of BI tools is major opportunities for the data catalog market in the forecast period and at the same time, security concerns and lack of consistency in data management will hamper the market.

In terms of region, data catalog market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. North America is estimated to hold the largest share of a market in forecast period due to rising adoption of self-service analytics, increasing data generation, and highest development of infrastructure.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in data catalog market are IBM, Collibra, Alation, Datawatch, TIBCO Software, Waterline Data, Informatica, Alteryx, Microsoft Corporation, Tamr, Zaloni, and Amazon Web Services.

The Scope of Report Data Catalog Market:

Global Data Catalog Market, by Components:

• Solutions

• Services

Global Data Catalog Market, by Deployment Mode:

• Cloud Based

• On-Premises

Global Data Catalog Market, by Data Consumer:

• Business Intelligence Tools

• Enterprise Applications

• Mobile & Web Applications

Global Data Catalog Market, by Organization Size:

• SME’s

• Large Enterprises

Global Data Catalog Market, by Application:

• Media & Entertainment

• Telecom & IT

• BFSI

• Manufacturing

• Research & Academia

• Government & Defence

• Retail & Ecommerce

• Healthcare

• Others

Global Data Catalog Market, by Geographies:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players, Global Data Catalog Market:

• IBM

• Collibra

• Alation

• Datawatch

• TIBCO Software

• Waterline Data

• Informatica

• Alteryx

• Microsoft Corporation

• Amazon Web Services

• Tamr

• Zaloni

