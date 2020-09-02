Global Data Center Colocation Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type, by End-user, by Industry and by Geography

Global Data Center Colocation Market is expected to reach US$ 85.12 Bn by 2026 from US$ XX Bn in 2018 at a CAGR of XX%.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.



The report of data center colocation market based on type, end-user, industry, and region. In terms of type, the data center colocation market is divided into retail colocation and wholesale colocation. Based on end-user, the data center colocation market is classified into large enterprises and small & medium industries. On the basis of industry, the data center colocation market is categorized into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), government and defense,IT and telecom, healthcare, research and academics, energy, retail, manufacturing, and others. Region wise into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Growing awareness towards reduction of carbon footprints is a key factor driving the data center colocation market and have a major impact on the colocation market size. Data center colocation decreases the requirement for funds investments associated with the development of data centers. It additionally brings down the operational expenses. The rised demand for efficient data centers with least environmental effect has helped in the improvement of various standards, metrics, and certifications for data center conditions. Increase in emission of carbon compounds and developing utilization of energy by data centers over the globe are impelling the development of green data center offices. These offices aid the activity of energy proficient power, IT, and cooling system.

The Small & Medium Industries among the end-user segment is expected to grow at the highest market share over the forecast period due to growing trend of providing Small & Medium Industries are adopting data center colocations at a very high pace it is one of the key factor that is anticipated to lead the market share over the forecast period.

Geographically, the Global Data Center Colocation Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. The swift growth of the market in the North America region is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global market. The North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Due to the presence of various developing countries, the growing number of data centers, and an increasing adoption associated services, the APAC region is projected to have great opportunities in this market and expected to grow at the highest CAGR by 2022.

Key Highlights:

• Complete analysis with respect to individual growth trends are incorporated within the scope of our study.

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key drivers, restraints opportunities for Global Data Center Colocation Market

• Comprehensive analysis of factors that are instrumental in changing the market scenario, prospective opportunities, market shares, growth strategies along with identification of key companies are profiled.

• Detailed quantitative analysis of the current and future trends for the forecast period has been profiled.

• Global Data Center Colocation Market analysis and segmentation with respect to Type, End-user, Industry and geography.

• Global Data Center Colocation Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America along with their key regions

Global Data Center Colocation Market, by Type:

• Retail Colocation

• Wholesale Colocation

Global Data Center Colocation Market, by End-user:

• Large Enterprises

• Small & Medium Industries

Global Data Center Colocation Market, by Industry:

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Government and defense

• IT and telecom

• Healthcare

• Research and academics

• Energy

• Retail

• Manufacturing

• Others

Global Data Center Colocation Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

The major key players that influence growth of Global Data Center Colocation Market includes:

• . NTT Communications Corporation

• Digital Reality Trust, Inc.

• Cyrusone, Inc.

• Equinix, inc.

• AT&T, Inc.

• China Telecom Corporation Limited

• Interxion Holding NV

• Kddi Coporation.

• Dupont Fabros Technology, Inc.

• Cyxtera Technologies, Inc,

• Level 3 Communications Inc.

• Global Switch

• Coresite Reality Corporation

• Verizon Enterprise Solutions, Inc.

• Internap Corporation

