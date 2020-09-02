Global Data Center Interconnect Platforms Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Component, Industry, Application, and Geography

Global Data Center Interconnect Platforms Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.



DATA CENTER

An increase in demand for connectivity is one of the key drivers for the global data center interconnect solutions market. Business activities are increasing at a significant rate in urban areas, which is expected to demand for increased connectivity.

Explosive growth in cloud computing has radically improved the size and economic impact of data center interconnect investments made by the large enterprises of data center interconnect. The factors contributing to the growth of the data center interconnect market are growing demand for disaster recovery, data backup, and business continuity, and rapid migration to cloud-based services. On the other hand, high initial investment are expected to limit the market growth.

The solutions segment is expected to share significant growth in the global data center interconnect platforms market. An increase in demand for advanced technological solutions across the data center industry is expected to drive the market growth. An increase in dependence of large and small enterprises on data center interconnect for enhanced network management at affordable cost is expected to drive the growth in the market.

An increase in the number of metro data centers is one of the key drivers in the global data center interconnect platforms market. To address high volumes of data traffic, the number of data centers in metros are increasing rapidly. Machine-to-machine data transfer is expected to gain immense traction during the forecast period.

By industry, Carrier Neutral Providers (CNP) /Internet Content Providers (ICP) are expected to share significant growth in the global data center interconnect platforms market. Carrier Neutral Providers (CNP) / Internet Content Providers (ICP) are gaining significance in the cloud ecosystem because of they offer enterprises and local internet service providers , which provide broadband for consumers and businesses across the globe.

North America region is estimated to hold the dominant postion in the global data center interconnect platforms market. The dominant position in the market is attributed to the the high adoption rate of cloud-based services in consumer and business applications.

Some of the prominent key players are offering numerous data center interconnect solutions , which offer seamless connectivity between data centers in a metro. The rise in number of metro data centers are expected to increase the demand for data center interconnect solutions during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Data Center Interconnect Platforms Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region.

Global Data Center Interconnect Platforms Market Request For View Sample Report Page :@https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/21383

PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Data Center Interconnect Platforms Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Data Center Interconnect Platforms Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Data Center Interconnect Platforms Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Data Center Interconnect Platforms Market

Global Data Center Interconnect Platforms Market, by Component

• Solutions

• Services

Global Data Center Interconnect Platforms Market, by Industry

• Communication Service Providers (CSP)

• Carrier Neutral Providers (CNP)/Internet Content Providers (ICP)

• Government and Public Sector

• Banking and Finance

• Healthcare

• Media & Entertainment

• Retail

• E-Commerce

• Others

Global Data Center Interconnect Platforms Market, by Application

• Real Time Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity

• Federated Data Storage

• Content Delivery

Global Data Center Interconnect Platforms Market, by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Global Data Center Interconnect Platforms Market

• ADVA Optical Networking

• Avaya

• Ciena Corporation

• Cisco Systems

• Colt Technology Services

• Coriant, Dell

• Fujitsu

• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

• IBM

• Infinera Corporation

• Juniper Networks Inc

• Nokia Corporation

• VMware, Inc

• ZTE Corporation

Global Data Center Interconnect Platforms Market Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here @ :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/21383

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com

Twitter : Maximize Market Research at : https://twitter.com/MMR_Business