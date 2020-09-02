Global Data Center Security Market – Forecast and Analysis (2020-2027), by Application Solution, by Data Center Type, by Vertical and by Region.

Global Data Center Security Market revenue was US$ 9.56 Bn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR 14.56% in forecast period.

Global Data Center Security Market Drivers and Restrains:

Data center security refers to the physical practices and virtual technologies used to protect a data center from external threats and attacks. For private companies moving to the cloud, data center security reduce the cost of running their own centralized computing networks and servers. Data centers security is useful for services such as data storage, backup and recovery, data management and networking. With increasing adoption of cloud services, big data, IoT, Artificial Intelligence the demand for data center security is also increasing. Moreover, factors such as an increasing number of cyber-attacks, increasing penetration of internet, increasing data traffic and growing awareness about secured connectivity in enterprises are propelling the market growth over forecast period.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

However, factors such as lack of infrastructural development and technical expertise for the adoption of data center security systems among underdeveloped countries, high cost of data security solutions and piracy issues are restraining the market growth over forecast period.

Global Data Center Security Market Segmentation Analysis:

Global Data Center Security Market is segmented by Application Solution, by Service, by Data Center Type, by Vertical and by Region. By application solution logical security held 64.21% of market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period over forecast period. Logical security refers to the specific controls put in place to govern or restrict access to computer systems and data storage. Logical security is more deeply incorporated into the system to prevent intrusion and unauthorized access. Growing investment in data center security and increasing adoption of this solution is propelling the market of this segment.

By data center type, enterprise data center is expected to hold 52.47% of market share over forecast period. An Enterprise Data Center consists of multiple data centers, each with a duty of sustaining key functions. Enterprise data centers can be classified into three types: internet, extranet, and intranet. Increasing demand for data center security system from these multiple data center is boosting the growth of an Enterprise Data Center segment over forecast period.

By vertical, BFSI held 37.92% of market share at a CAGR of 11.21% in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. Banks, financial institutions, stock markets, and various insurance companies are adopting data center security systems for collecting, storing and securing data of customers. BFSI is followed by government and defence vertical.

Global Data Center Security Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, MEA& Africa and Latin America. Among all of these APAC is expected to hold 41% of market share over forecast period. Various data driven MNCs such as Google, Amazon, Facebook, and Alibaba are creating lucrative opportunities for data center security systems in this region. China constitute highest market share in this region, followed by India, Japan and South Korea. In spite of economic uncertainties, currency fluctuations and political instability demand for data center is remain strong in this region.

Global Data Center Security Market Request For View Sample Report Page :@https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/52761

APAC is followed by North America and Europe. North America is expected to hold 28.87% of market share over forecast period. United States holds highest market share in this region. United States has several data clusters. Main Data Cluster in United States is Silicon Valley. There are 550 data centers in U.S. Moreover, presence of major players such as IBM Corporation, Cisco systems, Inc., MacAfee Pvt. Ltd. are also creating lucrative opportunities for market in this region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Data Center Security Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Data Center Security Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Data Center Security Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Data Center Security Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Data Center Security Market

Global Data Center Security Market, by Application Solution

• Physical Security Solutions

• Logical Security Solutions

Global Data Center Security Market, by Data Center Type

• Mid-Sized Data Centers

• Enterprise Data Centers

• Large Data Center

Global Data Center Security Market, by Vertical

• BFSI

• IT and Telecom

• Government and Defense

• Healthcare

• Media and Entertainment

• Others

Global Data Center Security Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• Latin America

Global Data Center Security Market Key Players

• Hewlett Packard Enterprises

• International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

• Fortinet

• Honeywell International

• Schneider Electric SE

• McAfee

• Dell

• Robert Bosch Gmbh

• Cisco systems, Inc.

• Fortinet Inc. (U.S.)

• Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel)

• Siemens AG (Germany)

• Trend Micro, Inc. (Japan)

• Tyco International (Ireland)

• Symantec Corporation (U.S.)

• Juniper Networks, Inc. (U.S.)

• Citrix Systems, Inc. (U.S.).

Global Data Center Security Market Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here @ :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/52761

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com

Twitter : Maximize Market Research at : https://twitter.com/MMR_Business