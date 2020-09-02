Global Offshore Mooring Systems Market – by Application, by Anchor Type, by Mooring Type, and by region.

Global Offshore Mooring Systems Market was valued at USD 2.02 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD 2.92 Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.71% over forecast period 2020-2027.

A mooring system is made up of a mooring line, anchor and connectors, and is used for station keeping of a ship or floating platform in all water depths. A mooring line connects an anchor on the seafloor to a floating structure.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Mooring systems keep offshore structures in place by withstanding all environmental loads as currents, winds and waves. The continuous exploration of the offshore sector due to the increasing demand for energy and the growth of deeper and more complex subsea installations, is expected to drive the market for offshore mooring market over forecast period. The fast development of the MRE industry and the higher volume of offshore wind projects, in particular of floating wind installations are expected to create lucrative opportunities for offshore mooring market. Offshore wind projects requires innovative and customized moorings solutions.

However, high initial cost involved in deploying mooring systems, an unpredictable harsh conditions in the deep sea and lack of technical expertise are hampering the growth of the offshore mooring systems market.

Technological developments are improving the drilling and production capability in the deep-water and ultra-deep-water areas across the globe. These developments are expected to create lucrative opportunities for market over forecast period.

Global Offshore Mooring Systems Market is segmented by application, by technology and by region. By application, Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) application segment is expected to hold highest market share over forecast period.

By type, catenary systems are estimated to have the highest growth rate. Catenary systems are the most commonly used for shallow waters. Spread mooring can be used in any water depth, in an equally spread pattern.

By region, market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, MEA& Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific held 41% market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. Newly discovered oil reserves in this region are also providing growth opportunities for offshore mooring system market. APAC is followed by MEA& Africa and North America.

MEA& Africa is second largest market with 26% market share. Increasing oil and gas explorations in in African region mainly Ghana, Mozambique, Angola and Congo are expected propel the market in this region.

Report covers extensive research on key development, company profiles, expansion plans, and future growth strategies of market leaders, followers and new entrants. Some of the notable companies in the offshore mooring systems market are SBM offshore NV, Grup Servicii Petroliere SA, BW Oshore Ltd, FMC Technologies Inc, Trelleborg Marine Systems, Mooring Systems Inc, Mampaey Oshore Industries BV, Timberland Equipment Ltd, Delmar Systems and Viking Sea Tech.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Offshore Mooring Systems Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Offshore Mooring Systems Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Offshore Mooring Systems Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Offshore Mooring Systems Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Offshore Mooring Systems Market

Global Offshore Mooring Systems Market Segmentation by Application

• Floating

• Production

• Storage & Offloading

• Floating Drilling

• Production

• Storage & Offloading (FDPSO) Vessels,

• Floating Liquefied Natural Gas

• Tension Leg Platform

• Semi-Submersibles

• SPAR Platforms

• Others

Global Offshore Mooring Systems Market Segmentation by Anchor Type

• Drag Embedment Anchors

• Vertical Load Anchors

• Suction Anchor

Global Offshore Mooring Systems Market Segmentation by Mooring Type

• Catenary

• Taut Leg

• Single Point

• Spread

• Dynamic Positioning

• Semi Taut

Global Offshore Mooring Systems Market Segmentation by Region

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA& Africa

• Latin America

Global Offshore Mooring Systems Market Key players

• SBM offshore NV

• Grup Servicii Petroliere SA

• BW Oshore Ltd

• FMC Technologies Inc

• Trelleborg Marine Systems

• Mooring Systems Inc

• Mampaey Oshore Industries BV

• Timberland Equipment Ltd

• Delmar Systems

• Viking Sea Tech.

• Single Point Mooring Systems

• Balmoral Group

• Blue Water Energy Services,

• LHR Services & Equipment

• Rigzone Mooring Systems

• Lamprell Energy Ltd.

• Advanced Production and Loading

• Scanalndustrier ASA

