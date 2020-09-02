Global Unconventional Gas Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, Application and Region

Global Unconventional Gas Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.20 % during a forecast period.

The rise in demand for natural gas and investments in E&P activities of unconventional gas across the globe are some of the driving factors, which are expected to boost the global unconventional gas market growth.

On the other hand, the environmental concerns related to the unconventional gas extraction process, variations in crude oil and gas prices and the rise in the adoption of renewable energy are hampering the global market growth. Additionally, the leak of greenhouse gases during the abstraction process and the pollution, which is caused by the inadequate processing of natural gas are also limiting the global unconventional gas market growth.

Shale gas production is expected to contribute US$ XX Mn share in the global unconventional gas market. An abundance of shale gas resources across the globe, decrease the natural gas prices, enhancing supply and distribution infrastructure and developments in drilling technology of shale gas exploration are some of the factors, which are increasing the demand for shale gas. Furthermore, water contamination and custom issues related to shale gas are expected to limit the demand for shale gas.

The power generation sector is expected to grow at a XX% rate of CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in the market by the segment is accredited to the abundance and low carbon footprint of shale gas over coal-fired. Shale gas is substituting conventional energy sources like coal, nuclear, hydro in numerous industries, which include chemical, fertilizer, hydrogel production, and others because of its low price.

Region-wise, the North America region held the US$ XX Mn share in the market and it is projected to continue its dominant position in the market during the forecast period. The significant share in the market is attributed to the rise in shale gas production in the region. Canada has significant conventional gas reserves and the country is a key supplier of natural gas to the region. Increase shale has production is booming in the region, which is expected to contribute maximum share in the market. Many oil & gas industries are concentrating on the exploration and production of shale gas resources are increasing market growth.

Some of the key players in the global unconventional gas market are entering regional natural gas markets and they are focusing on the increase the potential to reflect a substantial share of future natural gas supply additions across the globe

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Unconventional Gas Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Unconventional Gas Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Unconventional Gas Market make the report investor’s guide.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The Scope of the Report for Global Unconventional Gas Market

By Type

• Shale gas

• Tight gas

• CBM

• Others (Gas hydrate, Synthetic natural gas, etc)

By Application

• Industrial

• Power generation

• Residential

• Commercial

• Transportation

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Unconventional Gas Market

• Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

• Exxon Mobil Corporation

• Chevron Corporation

• PetroChina Company Limited

• ConocoPhillips

• Arrow Energy

• Total SA.

• Anadarko Petroleum Corporation

• Antero Resources Corporation

• BHP Billiton

• Chesapeake Energy

• CONSOL Energy

• Sinopec

• SM Energy

• Southwestern Energy

• Statoil

• Talisman Energy

• Encana Corporation

• EQT Corporation

• Pioneer Natural Resources

• Range Resources

• Reliance Industries Limited

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Unconventional Gas Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Unconventional Gas Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Unconventional Gas Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Unconventional Gas Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Unconventional Gas Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Unconventional Gas Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Unconventional Gas Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Unconventional Gas by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Unconventional Gas Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Unconventional Gas Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Unconventional Gas Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

