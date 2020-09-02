Global Artificial Lift Systems Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Technology, Application and Region

Global Artificial Lift Systems Market is estimated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 in terms of revenue at CAGR of XX % in the current forecasting period.

Shifting trends toward unconventional wells coupled with an increasing number of mature fields will drive the Artificial Lift Systems Market of artificial lift systems market. Mature wells account for over 70% of the total oil & gas production, with several fields in secondary or tertiary phases. In 2017, Schlumberger designed a workflow to maximize artificial lift performance and reliability which was implemented in a mature field in Latin America, as the centerpiece of a strategy to reactivate 10 abandoned wells.

Growing investments toward technological advancement to improve efficiency across the complete spectrum of E&P technology will propel the market growth of Artificial Lift Systems Market. Recent innovations include real-time monitoring, smart alarms, and retrofit capability that will positively influence the overall industry growth. Moreover, the development of multiphase gas handling pump for the continuous operation of ALS systems will further escalate the product adoption globally.

Ongoing government plans and strategies to increase crude oil production will positively impact the ALS market share. In 2015, the Government of UAE announced plans to enhance its oil production to 30% by 2020. Growing demand for petroleum product coupled with a positive outlook towards low-cost oil production will further enhance the Artificial Lift Systems Market growth.

Global Artificial Lift Systems Market is majorly segmented by the technology, application, and region. Based on technology segment rod lift is expected to dominate the Artificial Lift Systems Market in 2017. Rod lift ALS market is anticipated to witness growth because of its simple design, easy operability, and low operating cost. Moreover, the high efficiency of about 50 to 60% coupled with the ability to lift high-temperature oil will further complement the Artificial Lift Systems Market landscape. Relatively inexpensive installation cost, long life, and availability of different sizes are the key parameters which will stimulate the product penetration of Artificial Lift Systems Market.

Under application segment, onshore Artificial Lift Systems Market held the highest market share. Growing focus toward heavy oil reservoirs coupled with an increasing number of ageing fields will propel the market growth. In 2017, World Oil reported a 25% increase in onshore wells drilled in Brazil when compared to 251 wells in 2016.

North America held the highest market share in 2017 and is expected to have a higher growth rate in the forecast period as well. The U.S. market is projected to witness substantial growth owing to the existence of low-pressure oil wells coupled with a continual increase in oil consumption. As per one of the industry giants, the U.S. crude oil consumption increased from 18.5 MMbbl/d in 2012 to 19.6 MMbbl/d in 2016. Availability of untapped reserves in the country will further complement the business growth.

Key player across the Artificial Lift Systems Market industry are General Electric, Schlumberger, Halliburton, Weatherford, Borets, and National Oilwell Varco. Industry players are focusing toward inorganic growth ventures to expand their business presence. In July 2017, Halliburton acquired Summit ESP to expand its existing artificial lift capabilities and strengthen its position in North America oilfield services.

Global Artificial Lift Systems Market Scope:

Global Artificial Lift Systems Market, By Technology

• Progressive Cavity Pumps

• Electrical Submersible Pumps

• Gas Lift

• Rod Lift

• Hydraulic Pumps

• Others

Global Artificial Lift Systems Market, By Application

• Onshore

• Offshore

Global Artificial Lift Systems Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Global Artificial Lift Systems Market:

• General Electric

• Schlumberger

• Halliburton

• Weatherford

• Borets

• National Oilwell Varco

• JJ Tech

• Dover Corporation

• Aker Solutions

• NOVOMET

• BCP Group

• Occidental Petroleum

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Artificial Lift Systems Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Artificial Lift Systems Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Artificial Lift Systems Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Artificial Lift Systems Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Artificial Lift Systems Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Artificial Lift Systems Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Artificial Lift Systems Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Artificial Lift Systems by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Artificial Lift Systems Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Artificial Lift Systems Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Artificial Lift Systems Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

