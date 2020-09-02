Global Homogenizers Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Type, Valve Technology, Application and Region

Global Homogenizers Market was valued US$ 1.60 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach 2.30 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.64 % during a forecast period.



Homogenizers are industrial or laboratory equipment’s that are used for the homogenization of various types of materials including tissue, plant, soil, food and many others.

A change in adoption from traditional homogenizing equipment’s too automated homogenizing equipment, predominantly in developing countries across the globe are expected to boost growth in the homogenizers market. Growing disposable income among the middle-class population to make an opportunity for the retail food market, which is expected to increase the requirement for homogenizers products are also boosts the global homogenizers market. Additionally, the market for homogenizers is increasing owing to innovative developments in the industrial sectors and growing demand from many end-user industries like food & Dairy, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, biotechnologies, and chemical. Furthermore, the high cost of homogenizing equipment is expected to hamper the growth of the global homogenizers market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

By type, the ultrasonic homogenizers segment is expected to dominate the global homogenizers market. The dominant position in the market is attributed to the factors like they are generally used for emulsifying numerous cosmetics and consumer durable products like skin lotions, pharmaceutical ointments, lubricants, and fuels, owing to its ability to disperse of powders in liquid. Furthermore, pressure homogenizers are projected to grow at the XX % rate of CAGR during the forecast period. These homogenizers are extensively used for creating food & Dairy and pharmaceutical products. The growing expansion of the pharmaceutical and food & Dairy industry is expected to share substantial growth in the pressure homogenizers ’s products. Increasing consumption of food products and shifting consumer lifestyle are expected to increase demand for pressure homogenizers.

Two valve assembly homogenizers are estimated to lead the global homogenizers market. This is the most widely used valve technology among other technologies, principally in the Dairy and cosmetics industries. These are extensively used for the products which involve high processing and have high-fat content like Dairy products, viscous products, cosmetics, and consumer products.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to share significant growth in the global homogenizers market and this growth is projected to continue during the forecasted period. The growing expansion of the food and Dairy industry is expected to boost the growth in the global homogenizers market. The growing economy and the rapid growth in the food & beverage industry sector of the Asia-Pacific region have considerably impacted the growth of the homogenizers market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and, project the global homogenizers market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global homogenizers market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

The Scope of the Report for Global Homogenizers Market

Global Homogenizers Market, By Type

• Ultrasonic homogenizers

• Pressure homogenizers

• Mechanical homogenizers

Global Homogenizers Market, By Valve Technology

• Single-valve assembly

• Two-valve assembly

Global Homogenizers Market, By Application

• Food & Dairy

• Cosmetics

• Pharmaceuticals

• Biotechnology

• Chemical processing

Global Homogenizers Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players

• Krones AG

• GEA Group

• SPX Corporation

• Sonic Corporation

• Avestin Inc.

• Bertoli SRL

• Goma Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

• Milkotek-Hommak

• BOS Homogenisers B.V.

• FBF Italia SRL

• PhD Technology International

• Netzsch Group

• Phd Technology International Llc

• Microfluidics International Corporation

• Ekato Holding Gmbh

• Ats Engineering Inc.

• Simes SA

• Silverson Machines Inc.

• Shanghai Jimei Food Machinery Co., Ltd.

• Wenzhou Gaoya Light Industry Machinery Co., Ltd.

• Shanghai Jiadi Machinery Co., Ltd.

• Nanjing Xianou Instruments Manufacture Co., Ltd.

• Frymakoruma Gmbh

• Shanghai Donghua High Pressure Homogenizers Factory

• Shanghai Jinzhu Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd.

