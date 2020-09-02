Global Active Optical Cable Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Protocol, Connector, Application, and by Geography

Global Active Optical Cable Market was valued US$ 1,185.02 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 8714.35 Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of 32.98% during the forecast period.



Increase in demand for higher bandwidth, growing demand for active optical cable in the data center, and shift of the telecom sector towards faster optical networks are the major factor driving the growth of the market. Also, increasing investments by governments to improve connectivity within the region. However, high initial investment associated with the active optical cable and challenges from optical network security fiber hack are the restraints of the market. Moreover, advancements in fiber optics technology are expected to equally influence the overall growth of the market during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Concerning the application, the Datacenter is expected to have much demand in the application of the active optical cable market. The tremendous growth is attributed to the wide portfolio to connect servers, switches, and storage, which can be successful by using active optical cable.

InfiniBand protocols are highly used protocols among others. It is scalable and supports the quality of service (QoS) as well as it is highly efficient among other protocols. The interface of this protocol in commercial applications such as servers and supercomputers are playing a key role in market growth.

The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2026 because of the rapid usage of active optical cable in China. Increasing the adaption of active optical cable in the data center and consumer electronics market among others is expected to drive the AOC market in this region.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the active optical cables industry, include increasing trend towards development of active optical cables with ultra-small form factors and increased transmission density, increasing demand for optical modules with reduced dimensions and increased port density, and deployment of active optical cables in consumer electronic devices such as mobile phones, notebooks and others.

The value chain of the active optical cable market includes various stockholders such as component suppliers, equipment manufacturers, network owners, service providers, and end users. Several companies have been working on equipment manufacturer, to introduce new technologies and higher bandwidth signals for minimizing signal interrupts. Each of these stakeholders adds on value to their operation, which contributes to the competitive value of the product.

The 2026 forecasts report on global active optical cable market presents a detailed insight on the current active optical cable industry, and identifies key trends of various segments of the market with in-depth quantitative and qualitative information. The report segments of global active optical cable market on the basis of types of materials, application, and geography. Further, it contains revenue forecasts, and trend analysis with respect to the market’s time-line.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The reports also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments by type, end use, and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the active optical cable market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of Global Active Optical Cable Market

Global Active Optical Cable Market, By Protocol

• InfiniBand

• Ethernet

• HDMI

• DisplayPort

• USB

Global Active Optical Cable Market, By Connector

• QSFP

• CXP

• CDFP

• CFP

• SFP

• CX4

• Mixed

Global Active Optical Cable Market, By Application

• Data Center

• High-Performance Computing

• Digital Signage

Global Active Optical Cable Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Active Optical Cable Market

• Finisar Corporation

• Seimon

• Avago Technologies

• Viavi Solutions Inc.

• Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

• IBM Corporation

• 3M

• Fujitsu

• Amphenol Corporation

• Oclaro, Inc.

• Molex, Inc.

• Samtec, Inc.,

• Reflex Photonics, Inc.

• Hitachi Metals, Ltd.

• Fujikura Ltd.

• Fiberon Technologies, Inc.

• Amphenol Corporation

• Gigalight Shenzhen Technology Co. Ltd.

