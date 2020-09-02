Global Proppant Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Type, Application, and Geography

Global Proppant Market was valued US$7.50 Bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX%.



The report segment of Global Proppant Market based on type, application, and region. In terms of type, the proppant market can be classified into sand, resin coated, ceramic. Based on application, the proppant market is divided into shale gas, tight gas, coal bed methane, others. Region wise into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/14899

The Global Proppant Market is estimated to register significant growth in the near future due to anticipated rise in global crude oil prices, which is likely to revamp the global shale industry. Large technically recoverable reserves in Asia Pacific coupled with increase in consumption of proppant per well is anticipated to act as a key market driver over the next few years. Gaining popularity of ceramic proppant on account of excellent properties including high strength, conductivity, and crush resistance are anticipated to play an important role in driving proppant market over the projected period.

Stringent government regulations aimed at reducing hydraulic fracturing due to its dangerous environmental impact and ground water contamination could pose a challenge to market growth. Moreover, high transportation cost of proppants is also anticipated to have a negative impact on the market growth. The development of ecofriendly non-phenolic resin coated proppants and improvement in hydraulic fracturing process in terms of rise in fracture flow capacity could be major growth opportunities over the next few years.

Proppant market is segmented into type, application, and region. In terms of type, sand material held the largest volume share, of more than 85.0%, in the proppant market in 2017. Low cost and high availability of sand as compared to other proppants are anticipated to help maintain market leadership over the forecast period. Resin coated proppants are estimated to witness high demand on account of a performance advantage over sand and cost advantage over ceramic proppants.

On the basis of application, shale gas extraction was the largest application area of the material during the historical period. Growing application scope of proppant in shale gas extraction owing to its use in power generation and transportation is anticipated to drive market growth over the forecast period.

In terms of region, North America dominated the regional market of proppant and is anticipated to witness significant growth. Global Proppant Market in Asia Pacific is estimated to witness demand growth owing to the presence of enormous shale gas reserves. Moreover, demand for ceramic proppant in Russia is anticipated to accelerate on account of growing hydraulic fracking activities primarily for unconventional oil.

Some of the key players in the Global Proppant Market are Superior Silica Sands LLC, Bagder Mining Corporation, JSC “Borovichi Refractories Plant”, Unimin Corporation, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc., Fores, Preferred Sands, Saint-Gobain Proppants Inc., CARBO Ceramics Inc., and Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Proppant Market for automotive including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted Market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes Market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the Market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/14899

The report also helps in understanding Global Proppant Market for automotive dynamics, structure by analyzing the Market segments, and project the Global Proppant Market for automotive size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Proppant Market for automotive the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Proppant Market

Proppant Market by Type

• Sand

• Resin Coated

• Ceramic

Proppant Market by Application

• Shale Gas

• Tight Gas

• Coal Bed Methane

• Others

Proppant Market by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players in Global Proppant Market

• Superior Silica Sands LLC

• Bagder Mining Corporation

• Unimin Corporation

• U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.

• Fores

• Preferred Sands

• Saint-Gobain Proppants Inc.

• CARBO Ceramics Inc.

• Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc.

• Hi-Crush LP Partners

• Momentive

• Saint-Gobain

• Momentive Speciality Chemicals Inc.

• Borovichi Refractories Plant (Borprop)

• Mineracao Curimbaba Ltda.

• Yixing Orient Petroleum Proppant Co. Ltd

• China Gengsheng Minerals, Inc.

• Hexion Inc.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Proppant Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Proppant Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Proppant Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Proppant Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Proppant Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Proppant Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Proppant Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Proppant by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Proppant Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Proppant Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Proppant Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Proppant Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-proppant-market/14899/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com