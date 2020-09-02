Global Hydraulic Fracturing Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Well, Technology, Application and Region

Hydraulic Fracturing Market is estimated to reach US$ 82,629.9 Mn by 2026 in terms of revenue at CAGR of XX % in the forecasting Period.

Hydraulic Fracturing Market is majorly segmented by well, technology, application, and region wise. Based on technology segment plug and perforation hydraulic fracturing is expected to dominate the Hydraulic Fracturing Market in 2017. These technologies are widely used for cased hole wells. Its ease of accessibility for fracking in horizontal wells makes it favorable technology than other alternatives.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Rapid urbanization and industrialization are some of the factors responsible for the stimulation of crude demand boosting the hydraulic fracturing. Global crude oil demand reached from 95.58 MB/d in 2015 to 96.95 MB/d in 2016 itself. Abundant availability of unconventional reserves including tight oil, shale gas, and coal bed methane will stimulate the Hydraulic Fracturing Market size. In 2015, over 7,500 tcf of ‘unproved technically recoverable’ shale gas reserves were present globally out of which China accounted for over 1,100 tcf of reserves.

Under good segment, horizontal Hydraulic Fracturing Market share in 2017 owing to its wide applications in the extraction of O&G from unconventional reserves. In 2015, approximately 77% of U.S. most productive oil wells were horizontally drilled. These wells are more productive as compared to vertical drilling well as it has the potential to access natural gas surrounding the entire portion of the horizontal drilled section. Vertical Hydraulic Fracturing Market share is predicted to witness moderate growth subjected to its potential to access the natural gas that immediately surrounds the well along with being less expensive.

North America held the highest market share in 2017 and is expected to have a higher growth rate in the current forecast period with the U.S. being a major country contributing to the overall growth.

Increasing exploration and production of unconventional resources such as shale gas, tight oil coupled with the availability of resources such as skilled manpower and advanced technology will also favor the growth of Hydraulic Fracturing Market.

Key player across the hydraulic fracturing industry are Weatherford International, Haliburton, Calfrac Well Services, and Tacrom Services. Major industry participants are focusing on merger and acquisitions. In December 2016, the Patterson UTI entered a merger agreement with Oklahoma’s SeventySeven Energy with 201 high specific rigs which will help to expand fracturing business growth.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis Global Hydraulic Fracturing Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Hydraulic Fracturing Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Hydraulic Fracturing Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Hydraulic Fracturing Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Hydraulic Fracturing Market

Global Hydraulic Fracturing Market, By Well

• Horizontal

• Vertical

• By Technology

• Plug-And-Perforation

• Sliding Sleeve

Global Hydraulic Fracturing Market, By Application

• Crude Oil

• Shale Gas

• Tight Gas

• Tight Oil

Global Hydraulic Fracturing Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the market:

• Baker Hughes Incorporated

• FTS International

• Schlumberger Limited.

• Weatherford International

• Haliburton

• Calfrac Well Services

• Tacrom Services

• Superior Energy Services

• Trican Well Services

• ConocoPhillips

• Franklin

• Patterson UTI

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Hydraulic Fracturing Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Hydraulic Fracturing Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Hydraulic Fracturing Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Hydraulic Fracturing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Hydraulic Fracturing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Hydraulic Fracturing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Hydraulic Fracturing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Hydraulic Fracturing by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Hydraulic Fracturing Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Hydraulic Fracturing Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Hydraulic Fracturing Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

