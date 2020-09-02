Global Booster Compressor Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Cooling Type, Compression Stage, Pressure,End User and Geography

Global Booster Compressor Market was value US$ 1.80Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 3.20Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.46 % during a forecast period.

Booster Compressor provides high-pressure air, which is helping to save power about 35% compared to conventional high-pressure compressors. These are a suitable solution over Polyethylene terephthalate bottling applications whereas high pressure compressed air is required. It delivers to boost to the pressure of air within the system without the necessity for purchasing exclusive new equipment.

Rapid industrialization in developing economies is one of the key drivers for the booster compressor market. Additionally, modular design as per the application requirement and the lower cost of booster compressors will drive the demand of the booster compressor market.

Booster compressors are requisite in the oil & gas drilling process and for air separation in refineries. Growing investments in oil & gas industries exploration are increasing demand for the booster compressor. Furthermore, the availability of substitute such as the standalone high-pressure compressor is limiting the growth of booster compressor market.

Technical Advancement in cooling technology is driving the demand for air-cooled booster compressors. Advanced air-cooled booster compressors are available in forced ventilation package. Forced ventilation system provides the feature like it reduces the energy loss from the motor, which increases the efficiency of the compressor even at high pressure. The air-cooled segment is expected to share significant growth in the booster compressor market. Air booster compressors are cost-effective than water booster compressors. They are used as a multistage booster compressor for a different application. They are widely used in applications such as nitrogen compressor of inert gases from generators or storage bundles, the compression of methane from pipelines.

The oil & gas industry is expected to witness grow at a high rate of CAGR during the forecast year. Booster compressors are used in different manufacturing industries. They are widely used in applications like drilling activity, hydrocarbon blanketing, and compression station. At the compressor stations for maintaining the pressure of the gas during transits process booster compressors provides a suitable solution. The increasing demand for natural gas from developing economies are expected to growing demand for the booster compressor. A rise in investments in LNG pipelines industry is expected to propel the growth of the booster compressors market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the including regional analysis information. Geographically, The Asia Pacific market is estimated to share significant growth in the booster compressor market during the forecast period. The growth of the booster compressor market is attributed toward the rapid industrialization in the region. The manufacturing industries necessitate booster compressors for different applications such as laser cutting, high-pressure input for different types of machinery, and gas boosting. Increasing manufacturing industries in developing countries such as India and China are contributing large market share in this region.

Middle East & Africa is also projected to hold a significant share in the global booster compressor market owing to the presence of the huge manufacturing industries of oil &gas. The growth is accredited toward the increased drilling and midstream investments in oil & gas industry.

Key profiled and analyzed in the reports includes in the global booster compressor market such as Boge Kompressoren, SAUER Compressor, BAUER Kompressoren, Hitachi, Ingersoll Rand, Atlas Copco, Kaeser Kompressoren, Gardner Denver, BHGE, Index Corporation, Maximator, Haskel and Kaeser Kompressoren. The report gives a clear representation of the current market scenario of Global Booster Compressor Market, which includes projected market size in terms of value and volume, pestle analysis, porter’s analysis factors in the market.

The Scope of the Report for Global Booster Compressor Market

Global Booster Compressor Market, By Cooling Type

• Air-cooled

• Water-cooled

Global Booster Compressor Market, By Compression Stage

• Single stage

• Double stage

• Multistage

Global Booster Compressor Market, By Pressure

• 14–40 bar

• 41–100 bar

• 101–350 bar

• Above 351 bar

Global Booster Compressor Market, By End User

• Oil & Gas

• Process Industry

• Chemical & Petrochemical

• Power Generation

• Others

Global Booster Compressor Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players Operating in Global Booster Compressor Market

• Boge Kompressoren

• SAUER Compressor

• BAUER Kompressoren

• Hitachi

• Ingersoll Rand

• Atlas Copco

• Kaeser Kompressoren

• Gardner Denver

• BHGE

• Idex Corporation

• Maximator

• Haskel

• Kaeser Kompressoren

