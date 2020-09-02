Global GMC-based Motion Controller Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026), By Type of Axis, Product, Precision, Network Communication, Application, and Region

Global GMC-based Motion Controller Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

The market for GMC-based motion controllers is expected to grow throughout the forecast period with an advancement in technology and an increasing number of manufacturers of GMC-based motion controllers. In recent years, companies are coming up with innovations in the field of PC based software systems. Also the rising need for specific control systems is identified as one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. High investment in R&D activities by industry players has created a major opportunity for GMC based motion controller market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

On the other hand, increasing complexity and demand for highly reliable GMC based motion controllers are expected to be the limiting factors for the growth of the market. Users are concerned about highly reliable products in terms of speed, accuracy, improved efficiency and consistency, integrated automation, fast reaction time, cost reduction, smooth movements, elimination of hazards, and better diagnosis. Hence, manufacturers are facing challenges to ensure efficient applications of GMC based motion controllers, which arsome of the challenges before the GMC based motion controller market over the forecast period.

According to a product, the PLC-based motion controller segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of XX% growth over the forecast period, majorly contributed by the cost-efficient solutions offered by these devices.

Regionally, the presence of several market players and the significant number of small and medium-sized industries in the global market are driving the adoption of GMC-based motion controllers. Asia Pacific contributed the largest market share in global GMC-based motion controller market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of XX% throughout the forecast period. The growth in this region is expected to accelerate thanks to increasing foreign direct investment in emerging countries such as China, and India.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global GMC-based motion controller market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global GMC-based motion controller market.

Scope of Global GMC-based Motion Controller Market

Global GMC-based Motion Controller Market, By Type of Axis

• Multi Axis

• Single Axis

Global GMC-based Motion Controller Market, By Product

• PLC-based

• Stand-alone

• PC-based

Global GMC-based Motion Controller Market, By Precision

• Very High Precision

• High Precision

• Standard

Global GMC-based Motion Controller Market, By Network Communication

• EtherCAT

• EtherNet\IP

• PROFINET

• Others

Global GMC-based Motion Controller Market, By Application

• Electronics And Assembly

• Food And Beverage

• Medical And Scientific

• Metrology

• Flat Panel Display

• Machine Tools – Metal Forming & Metal Cutting

• Packaging And Labeling

• Printing

• Robotics

• Non-Industrial Application

• Semiconductor

• Others

Global GMC-based Motion Controller Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global GMC-based Motion Controller Market

• ABB Ltd.

• Allied Motion Inc.

• Delta Electronics, Inc.

• Fuji Electric Co. Ltd

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• National Instruments, Inc.

• Omron Corporation

• Rockwell Automation Inc.

• Schneider Electric S.E.

• Siemens AG

• Toshiba Corporation

• YASKAWA Electric Corporation

• Yokogawa Electric Corp.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: GMC-based Motion Controller Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global GMC-based Motion Controller Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global GMC-based Motion Controller Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America GMC-based Motion Controller Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe GMC-based Motion Controller Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific GMC-based Motion Controller Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America GMC-based Motion Controller Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue GMC-based Motion Controller by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global GMC-based Motion Controller Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global GMC-based Motion Controller Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global GMC-based Motion Controller Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

