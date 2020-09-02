Global Power Metering Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Type, Phase, Application and Region

Global Power Metering Market was valued US$ 14.2Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 29.4Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 9.5%.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the global power metering market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global power metering market.

Power metering is an electronic device that measures energy consumption & is designed for billing and monitoring drives. The power metering replaces electric meters while offering related data metrics. Additionally, features that are environmental concerns, technological up gradation, and low maintenance cost, and two-way communication as compared to electric meter as well as very high operating efficiency is a factor driving the power metering market globally.

Increasing demand for power metering as well as governments focus on grid infrastructure are some of the main reasons behind the growing global power metering market. However, issues related to privacy and standardization of the power meter act as barriers for the global power metering market.

Residential sub-segment based on the application segment is dominating the global power metering market. The major market is captured by the residential sector because of utilization of meters in all households. Growing construction and industrial activities along with the replacement market of old and technologically outdated meters is the main driver of the market. Furthermore, numerous government regulations to replace ageing digital meters with smart meters are pushing the market towards growth. While issues related to privacy and standardization of the power meter act as barriers for the residential segment.

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific is expected as the emerging market for power metering. Government project such as ‘smart city’ in India contributes to the growth of the power metering market globally. Main factors such as a rise in construction spending, increasing industrial activities, and enhancement of the grid infrastructure of the region give new ways for the growth of the region. Emerging economies, for instance, China and Japan are focusing on grabbing the major market. However, North America is one of the leading markets for global power metering market. Growing infrastructure and government projects boost the power metering market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of Global Power Metering Market

Global Power Metering Market, by Type

• Smart

• Digital

• Analog

Global Power Metering Market, by Phase

• Single Phase

• Three Phase

Global Power Metering Market, by Application

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Residential

Global Power Metering Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Power Metering Market

• ABB

• Aclara Technologies LLC

• Eaton

• Honeywell International Inc.

• General Electric

• Kamstrup A/S

• Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation

• Schneider Electric

• Sensus

• Siemens AG

